the black covers come from GameStop in pre-order, due out in November

GameStop Italy has opened pre-orders for the “PS5 5ides Side Panels”, black panels that will allow you to change the look of your PS5 in white. The product will be available from November 26, now available for preorder also in Italy.

You can pre-order PS5 5ides Side Panels on the GameStop website at a price of 44.98 euros, the company specifies that “the 5ides panels have been specially created with an exclusive design: the upper corners are slightly rounded, to ideally wrap the central part of the console. 5ides panels will be incredibly simple to install, but with an extra touch of personality.“

Black is a matte, non-glossy black, it should be noted that the product is not made under license from Sony Interactive Entertainment, it is therefore an unofficial accessory, the choice is yours. Availability is scheduled for November 26, pre-orders will remain open while stocks last.

GameStop thus responds to a need loudly requested by PlayStation 5 owners, namely the possibility of customize the body of the PS5 console with panels of other colors, so far many have experimented with adhesive skins but with little success since the curved surface does not allow the glue to adhere properly in most cases.