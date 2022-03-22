the black eyes that Julia Fox made up inspire street style

Although many brand kanye-west of being an eccentric man without fear of ridicule, the truth is that behind all his fantochadas the mind of a genius hides -and we are not only talking about his musical talent-. The rapper has shown be a visionary in the world of fashion and after creating a trend with her collections under the Yeezy label, at the beginning of the year she revolutionized social media after doing makeup for her former partner, Julie Foxduring the Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

With a eyeliner thick and poorly made that covered the entire eyelid, it gave the appearance of being the result of makeup done by a child. Instagram mocked the singer when it became known that he was the architect of said work, but far from the anecdote staying there, the fashion world has not hesitated to adopt this makeup against all odds to make it one of the trends with the most projection .





Impala Jumbo Pencil 3 in 1 Color 20 Black Eyeshadow, Lipstick or Blush





L’Oréal Paris Make-up designer Superliner Gel Intenza, Gel Eyeliner with Brush, Color Black – 2.8 gr

Julia Fox’s Favorite Makeup

Julia Fox was the center of attention -pun intended- after her first appearance with this type of makeup. However, the actress has continued to bet on this technique on more than one occasion after her debut.





Max factor – Wild mega volume, eyeshadow, color 10 fierce black (2 ml)

Fashion girls transfer this trend to their field

Chiara Ferragni or Gilda Ambrosio echoed this trend and dared to wear their own creations to be among the first to wear it. Fashion Weeks became the best showcase to show that Kanye West creates a school in all areas.









The possible origin of everything…

We don’t know if Ye was inspired by the Black Swan film, but the truth is that his work is very similar to what we saw in the movie starring Natalie Portman.





Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | Gtres, Instagram @chiaraferragni