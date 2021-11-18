The Black Friday of Amazon and beyond will start early: how to follow the offers

Although there is still a week to go until Black Friday, which falls this year Friday 26th November, all producers and online stores have already launched their offers. There have been numerous promotions in the last two weeks but things are about to get even hotter. Starting tomorrow in fact November 19, 2021, one week in advance of the event, the Black Friday offers will arrive, even if there will be room for exclusive offers valid only next Friday, with the queue of the event represented by Cyber ​​Monday, which on Monday 29 November will ideally close this phase, before the Christmas offers which, however, should be of lesser importance.

We have therefore decided to quickly summarize the offers already active, those coming together with a short history of Black Friday, for those few who still do not know the event.

Black Friday 2021

Although in recent years the Black Friday has in fact turned into a Black Month, with the offers that continue throughout the month, the event has a very specific time frame: the fourth Friday of the month, the day after Thanksgiving, a very popular holiday in the United States, the country where it was born. the celebration.

In fact, this is the day when Christmas shopping kicks off, with the best offers of the year put in place by almost all manufacturers and retailers. The ideal “shoulder” to Black Friday is Cyber ​​Monday, which falls on the following Monday (this year is November 29) and which ideally closes this commercial phase, to make room for the real Christmas offers.

The pandemic, and the consequent restrictions, have strengthened the sales of online stores, which are among the main protagonists of the event, although many discounts will also be applied in physical stores. So let’s see what the proposals will be, and which ones are already active, for the main online realities.

Amazon

The American e-commerce giant has entered the Black Friday period a few weeks ago, thanks to some excellent offers. Starting from midnight today, however, it will be decidedly serious, with tens of thousands of significantly discounted products, in all product categories covered by Amazon.

On the TuttoAndroid and TuttoTech pages you will find the usual summary articles, in which we will offer you the best offers of this period but also occasional offers that will be activated over the next few days. If you have not already done so, remember to fill up with discount coupons, to further reduce expenses, following the instructions we have provided you in the past few days in this article.

While waiting for the new offers that we will propose to you starting from midnight, you can check the offers already active by visiting this page.

Unieuro

Unieuro has long launched its own offers for Black Friday, which this year has been called ManàManà Black Friday. For two weeks the well-known consumer electronics chain has been heavily discounting thousands of products but will not be satisfied and today launches a new promotion, really tempting.

In fact, only for today 18 November, the well-known chain offers a 22% discount on thousands of products, against a minimum purchase of 299 euros. It is therefore a better promotion than many views so far, including the many “NO VAT” that are often proposed throughout the year.

As for Amazon, even for Unieuro offers the appointment is on these pages and on those of TuttoTech, where over the next few days we will promptly report the most interesting deals, also with dedicated articles for the most advantageous offers. Find the offers on the dedicated page on the official website.

MediaWorld

Even MediaWorld continues with what on the official website is defined as Black November, with numerous offers already active, and valid until November 29 (Cyber ​​Monday) and other offers that are emerging in these hours. It is worth remembering that MediaWorld offers are active both online and at the chain’s points of sale throughout Italy, so as to make it easier to purchase the products on offer.

The flyer dedicated to the early Black Friday offers ended yesterday, so in the next few hours we will discover all the proposals of the well-known chain for Black Friday. Again you will find the best offers on our sites over the next few hours. Find the offers on the dedicated page on the official website.

More Black Friday offers

It is not only the main electronics stores that offer special offers for Black Friday, as many manufacturers launch numerous offers, often valid on their official store. This is the case, for example, of OnePlus which for Black Friday offers discounts of up to 200 euros on many smartphones, but special discounts are also available from other brands such as Samsung, Huawei, HONOR and Xiaomi, just to name the most famous. .

So you just have to put our pages dedicated to Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday among your favorites and check them every day, to stay updated on the new offers that will be made available over the next few hours. Also don’t forget to follow our Telegram channel, where you will find the best offers, not only from Italian stores but also from Chinese and European ones, with several exclusive discount codes and lots of savings opportunities. Also follow our YouTube and Twitch channels because there will be a lot of news in the coming days.

Finally, below is a summary of the already active and upcoming offers, divided by categories and continuously updated to keep you up to date with all the promotions available.

