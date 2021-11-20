The Black Friday Unieuro continues with these Android offers

The offers of the Black Friday are going crazy everywhere already a week after the real “Black Friday”, and the Manà Manà Black Friday of Unieuro continues to offer many discounts on technology. Let’s see what are the best offers still active on smartphone And android tablet.

The best Android offers of Manà Manà Black Friday available (19-25 November 2021)

The Unieuro offers we are about to see are available until November 25, 2021, which is the eve of real Black Friday, or while stocks last. Let’s focus on the best deals on Android smartphones and tablets still available.

Unieuro Android smartphone offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 128 GB for 699 euros

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 8-256 GB for 649 euros

ASUS ZenFone 8 for 549.90 euros

Xiaomi 11T at 459.90 euros

OPPO Reno6 5G at 449.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G at 399 euros

Huawei Nova 8i at 299.90 euros

OPPO A94 5G at 269.90 euros

OPPO A54 5G at 199.99 euros

Realme Narzo 30 5G at 189.99 euros

Realme C25Y at 149.99 euros

I live Y21 for 139.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A02s for 119.99 euros

Motorola Moto E20 for 99.99 euros

Wiko Y62 for 69.99 euros

Unieuro Android tablet offers

These are the best Unieuro offers currently available on Android smartphones and tablets with the Manà Manà Black Friday. To discover all the other discounts of the well-known chain you can follow the link below, while for all the other promotions you can consult the special items below, divided by category.

