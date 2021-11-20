Tech

The Black Friday Unieuro continues with these Android offers

The offers of the Black Friday are going crazy everywhere already a week after the real “Black Friday”, and the Manà Manà Black Friday of Unieuro continues to offer many discounts on technology. Let’s see what are the best offers still active on smartphone And android tablet.

The best Android offers of Manà Manà Black Friday available (19-25 November 2021)

The Unieuro offers we are about to see are available until November 25, 2021, which is the eve of real Black Friday, or while stocks last. Let’s focus on the best deals on Android smartphones and tablets still available.

Unieuro Android smartphone offers

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 + 128 GB for 699 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 8-256 GB for 649 euros
  • ASUS ZenFone 8 for 549.90 euros
  • Xiaomi 11T at 459.90 euros
  • OPPO Reno6 5G at 449.90 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G at 399 euros
  • Huawei Nova 8i at 299.90 euros
  • OPPO A94 5G at 269.90 euros
  • OPPO A54 5G at 199.99 euros
  • Realme Narzo 30 5G at 189.99 euros
  • Realme C25Y at 149.99 euros
  • I live Y21 for 139.99 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy A02s for 119.99 euros
  • Motorola Moto E20 for 99.99 euros
  • Wiko Y62 for 69.99 euros

Unieuro Android tablet offers

These are the best Unieuro offers currently available on Android smartphones and tablets with the Manà Manà Black Friday. To discover all the other discounts of the well-known chain you can follow the link below, while for all the other promotions you can consult the special items below, divided by category.

