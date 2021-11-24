The Black Friday Week Amazon continues with many smartphones

Black Friday is getting more and more alive and Amazon continues his Black Friday Week with many offers available in these days, which will continue unabated until November 29 and will be accompanied by other specific proposals for the “hottest” days.

Android smartphone offers Amazon Black Friday Week (24-29 November 2021)

The Week of Black Friday Amazon opened a few days ago, but continues with many offers valid on many product categories, tech and beyond. Of course, in the midst of all this they could not miss discounts on Android smartphones, and we have selected for you the best opportunities to take advantage of these days.

The offers we are about to reveal to you are still valid and should be valid until November 29, 2021, unless stocks run out (likely, in the case of the most important proposals). Here are the current ones best deals on android smartphones of the Amazon Black Friday Week, divided by price range.

Android smartphone offers above 500 euros

Android smartphone offers between 300 and 500 euros

Xiaomi 11T 8-256 GB for 499.90 euros

Motorola Edge 20 Pro 8-256 GB for 489.90 euros

OnePlus Nord 2 5G 12-256 GB for 455.99 euros

OnePlus 8T 399.99 euros

Nokia XR20 5G for 399.90 euros

Motorola Moto G100 5G at 389.90 euros

Motorola Edge 20 for € 369.90

OnePlus Nord 12-256 GB for 364.99 euros

I live V21 5G for 349 euros

OnePlus Nord CE 5G 12-256 GB 339.99 euros

Motorola Edge 20 Lite at 339.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for 329 euros

Offers Android smartphones under 300 euros

These were therefore the best deals on android smartphones of Amazon’s Black Friday Week initiative, valid until November 29, 2021 or while supplies last. If you want to discover all the other Amazon offers this week you can follow the link below, while at the bottom you can consult the most interesting proposals of this period of Black Friday, divided by category.

Black Friday Amazon offers

You might be interested in: best android smartphones

Offers by category