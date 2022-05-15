The black fruit that costs very little and protects the brain from dementia, that’s how much to eat

Interesting studies have shown the correlation between eating a particular fruit and protecting the brain from dementia.

Eat healthy, lots of fruit and vegetablesand reducing excesses is definitely one way to live better and longer. But usually when it comes to certain topics they are thought to be idioms, ancient customs or popular rumors. On the other hand, a study showed that the bilberry actively fights it senile and Alzheimer’s dementia.

All ‘University of Cincinnati they wondered if as we age there could be a natural method to delay brain aging. Researchers devised one study and they have carried it out for some time involving middle-aged people.

As we know, from the age of 30 onwards the brain begins to physiologically “age”, after having reached the maximum of the “performances”. The process is obviously long, but inevitable. Exist pharmacological treatments, but they are used only in the most serious cases. Science has proven that Prevention is better than cure. Here are the results of the study, and how many they were the beneficial effects of a simple fruit like blueberry.

Protecting the brain from dementia by eating blueberries, the discovery

The team The University of Cincinnati took a sample of middle-aged people. More precisely, a sample of 33 subjects between the ages of 50 and 65. Furthermore, with conditions of overweight and pre-diabetes, with a slight decline in memory capacity due to physiological aging.

For 12 weeksthe sample of subjects was divided into two parts which were asked to absolutely do not eat berries. Instead, he was given a powder to dissolve in a glass of water. Half of the patients received a supplement with the nutritional equivalent of half a cup of blueberries. The other half, a placebo.

At the end of the studyexperts noted concrete positive effects in those who had taken the sachet with blueberries. The subjects showed cognitive improvements, and better insulin balance. Not only that, the general aging situation was also “slowed down”. This was confirmed by exams on cellular processes.

Why bilberry is good for the brain

Surely it is no coincidence that those who took blueberries were found to be in good health. These fruits are known not only to be delicious but also to have many beneficial substances for the organism. Especially the anthocyaninsof the very powerful antioxidants.

Once again scientific studies show that correct nutrition is the first weapon against the development of diseases, premature aging and also against the onset of tumors. And even if that’s not the case, how can we not eat a good handful of blueberries for breakfast?

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)