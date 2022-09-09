The “black hand” of Queen Elizabeth II in the photo with Liz Truss: the truth behind the last photo of the British monarch two days before her death | People | Entertainment

Balmoral Castle was the site where Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last. And in that compound of the British royal family, the last photograph was taken of the longest-serving monarch in the United Kingdom, when she met the newly elected Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Nobody foretold that after that meeting, his people would mourn his departure after months presenting a deteriorated state of health typical of his 96 years.

And the image that went around the world, received a detail that did not go unnoticed by many, knowing the queen’s unwillingness to comply with an agenda that her son Carlos assumed due to the weakness of his queen mother.

Why Queen Elizabeth II had the “black hand” days before her death

On Tuesday, September 6, the woman who was elected as the new Prime Minister was with Her Majesty. In a special audience at Balmoral, the two women with the most power in their country shook hands, Forbes Argentina reported.

Despite her delicate state of health, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the event that became the first after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch would move to the Windsor rest home due to her condition.

Despite his reduced mobility, he was never seen in a wheelchair, a cane was his faithful support at the time he had to carry out the public acts that he managed to star in before his death.

It was that image, together with the political member of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, which now goes down in history for being the last to be photographed with the royal British, just two days after the devastating news of his death.

The media and social networks immediately detailed that capture and as the portal of the newspaper La Vanguardia de México points out, Queen Elizabeth had a black right hand, which alarmed everyone.

The state of his hand was very evident, after both women shook hands as part of the State Protocol.

The medical explanation

Although Elizabeth stood with her cane in her left hand, frailty and weight loss were evident in the queen. However, there were no more certain signs that the end would come in the next few days, beyond what everyone knew that her health had worsened.

The aforementioned medium consulted medical specialists and they report that the color of his hand could be due to the serious circulation problems that he was presenting, “with veins full of blood, which can be related to different conditions.”

Dr. Gabriel Mirkin, a graduate of the renowned Harvard and Baylor Universities, gave a brief explanation of a possible diagnosis.

“In an elderly woman like her, bruising that is not the result of trauma points to loss of the coagulation component and indicates a blood cancer, such as leukemia or lymphoma.”

He added to his medical opinion, that “the consequences of this condition cause his body to produce fewer red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the heart and brain, leaving him anemic. This can also cause clotting and heart failure,” he said.

While for the El Pulzo portal, Dr. Julio Sánchez Cristo suggested that “having hands like this is a sign that they are absolutely collapsed with blood.”

For this reason, he added that it could be circulation problems, a complicated symptom for Queen Elizabeth’s age.

The announcement of his death came in a statement from the royal family, but the causes that caused his death on Thursday, September 8, 2022 are still unknown. (AND)

