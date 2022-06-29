The black heels that Jennifer Lopez wore more than once

Jennifer Lopez She is probably the most famous artist in the world. Known for her glamor and power, the diva from the Bronx is much more than a singer, actress, dancer and businesswoman. She is a trademark that moves the masses because of her magnetism and unique style.

That is why both the press and the followers are attentive to the trends that it usually imposes, which inspire millions of people. However, this time we notice some high heel shoes blacks that Jennifer Lopez used more than once: the most versatile black stilettos in the world, the most desired and famous worldwide. Join us to discover all their secrets and why they are JLo’s favorites!

The black taco heels that Jennifer combines with everything. Font. Glamor

Jennifer Lopez and black heels as exclusive as successful for any style

The brand of stilettos that Jennifer Lopez adores and does not stop recycling in all its styles was created by Christian Louboutin in Paris, France. The assistant of firms such as Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, he worked for a long time in collaboration with other brands until he managed to found his own, based on the high heel shoes needle more perfect than you imagine.

His first boutique catered to Princess Caroline of Monaco and thus became famous: she wore black stielletos with heel needle and red sole that later became famous throughout the world. The rebellious princess used them for her rock and casual looks, night outs and combined them with outfits as elegant, as sexy and feminine.

Thus, they reached the ears of many celebrities, such as Jennifer LopezBlake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Britney Spears, among others who adopted them in an instant making the high heel shoes black a popular and stylish classic model much desired.

The high heel shoes They can be worn ad nauseam with all kinds of outfits, black goes with everything: from skinny jeans to glamorous red carpet dresses. In addition, they will always give the distinctive touch thanks to their red sole.

Fabulous in her black heels and cut-out dress. Font. en.postsus.com

Jennifer Lopez she loves this detail especially since the shoe is conceptually created to escape the tedium of the black sole, empowering women through the red that symbolizes passion, love and hot blood.

Somehow, its creator understood that this feature releases inner confidence and gives that overwhelming inner strength, very much in line with the personality of the American diva with Latin origins.

Without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez sealed his love for them, along with his resounding approval, when he wore them more than once confirming his unrivaled style.

She wore them with midi skirts with a Prince of Wales print, tight black dresses with transparencies and frilly miniskirts. Black heels elevate a casual look, while bringing the classic touch to a glamorous and unique style. They are perfect for slimming legs, elevating the figure and harmonizing.

And you, do you have those? high heel shoes blacks that you adore and are willing to repeat over and over again like JLo?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.