Entertainment

The black heels that Jennifer Lopez wore more than once

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Jennifer Lopez She is probably the most famous artist in the world. Known for her glamor and power, the diva from the Bronx is much more than a singer, actress, dancer and businesswoman. She is a trademark that moves the masses because of her magnetism and unique style.

That is why both the press and the followers are attentive to the trends that it usually imposes, which inspire millions of people. However, this time we notice some high heel shoes blacks that Jennifer Lopez used more than once: the most versatile black stilettos in the world, the most desired and famous worldwide. Join us to discover all their secrets and why they are JLo’s favorites!

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Billie Eilish at the Sportpaleis: what unfolds before our eyes is unique

18 seconds ago

Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth realized “a dream” by revealing his buttocks

11 mins ago

Baz Luhrmann prepares a montage in the form of a series of the film with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman

20 mins ago

“Ridiculous”, “dull”… Honestly, is Drake’s Nevermind worth it?

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button