The black hole may soon return to Fortnite

On the island of Fortnite there is a stink of a black hole. Another time. There is no news about what to expect from chapter 3 but on balance, chapter 2 is about to end with an in-game event that has a name that could not be clearer than that.

In fact, chapter 2 will end with an event called “The end”And the next one is on its way December 4th. Epic talks about it as a ‘last battle for the fate of the island and therefore implicitly suggests that when chapter 3 begins we will probably be faced with a different environment. And this could be the purpose of the black hole.

We had guessed that we should have expected something big: the rest of the season that is about to end was plagued by a series of events, one more cataclysmatic than the other.

On Fortnite we could go back to the black hole

In the general economy of Epic Games’ hit multiplayer, the black hole was used to hold the game suspended while profound changes were made. It is not a system that players particularly like but it falls within the absolutely logical logic of the island of Fortnite. So this time when chapter 2 ends Saturday evening we could all find ourselves watching this cosmic event engulfing the island.

Before the end, there will be a chance of this great battle: a mini adventure to defeat the Queen of the Cubes with lobby from 16 users each. Attending the event will also earn you some exclusive rewards to get them all you have to do is show yourself on the map as they will be automatically added to your locker. Epic will be rolling out a weapon and vehicle cover and themed loading screen.

If you intend to participate, also remember that the event with the Italian time zone starts at 10 pm and that, as Epic always suggests, it is best to log in one half an hour earlier to be able to find a spot in the lobbies and not have to wait too long to play and this event that will be broadcast only once. What will happen after The End? We only know that season 8 of chapter 2 will close and that an elusive chapter 3 will open but what we should expect from this chapter 3 is not known.

We know it will be a big thing and that it will take some time for the news to be uploaded to all servers, which is why in Fortnite we will have the annoying black hole back for some time. During the black hole you can not do anything so take it as a break to maybe recharge the batteries.