The black hole of citizenship income scams, boom after the pandemic: how many millions ended up in the wrong pockets in 3 years

It is a serious blow today to the image of the Citizenship Income: 5 thousand cunning discovered by the Carabinieri in five regions. Even property owners with boats and Ferrari. But how much money went into the pockets of these people who illegally receive income? 48 millions from 2019 to today, 41 only in the current year The Carabinieri themselves took the photograph. And the jerk forward finds its reason in the exponential increase in controls, which are multiplied 14 times in two years. In 2019 (the benefit took effect from the first half of that year), they were discovered 10,778 illegal for 969,450.68 EUR; in 2020 18,131, for 5,614,247.80 EUR. And this year, so far, the audited income recipients have been 156,822 and illegally received money amounts to 41,359,042.02 EUR.

There were many political comments that took place today at the news of the Carabinieri operation. “The scammers and criminals who have received the income of citizenship without having the right do a disservice to the country and to those who really need this tool in a time of great economic difficulty”, comments on Facebook the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte. For the movement, as we know, citizenship income was and remains the flag provision. “Those who commit these abuses also end up giving a voice to those who irresponsibly dream of eliminating an instrument of dignity and civilization which – as also recognized by international organizations – provided essential social protection during the pandemic,” he says.

From the 156.822 people recipients of the benefit and controlled by the Carabinieri this year, almost 10 thousand (9,247) were referred to the judicial authorities for irregularities. Half, that is 4.124 they were people already known to the police for other reasons.

Costs

From its inception to today, the state’s investment in citizenship income is 19.6 billion: 3.8 The first year, 7.2 the second (in both cases the figures actually spent), 8.6 billions for 2021, 7.7 billions expected for 2022 (figures allocated), explains the CGIA of Mestre. And, according to Anpal, the recipients of this measure are difficult to employ: it is del 90% currently the probability of being unemployed after 12 months. According to INPS data from last August, the recipients of income were 3.5 million. The average monthly amount disbursed is 579 EUR.

