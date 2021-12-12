the Black Line Edition is available

BLACK DETAILS – The range of the crossover Kia Xceed is enriched by the set-up Black Line Edition, and has a list price of 35,550 euros with a 160 HP 1.5 T-GDi Mild Hybrid engine and DCT gearbox. The Black Line Edition is distinguished by several glossy black details in the mirror caps, in the central pillar and in the inserts of the 18 ”alloy wheels. Black that we also find inside and, specifically, in the new leather and suede seats with gray finishes, which match the black fabric of the car roof.

FREE MAINTENANCE – The Kia XCeed Black Line Edition can be booked online until December 31st (the purchase will then be formalized at a Kia dealer): in this case you will receive the 7-year Kia Care Basic maintenance package (84 months / 105,000 km) including 7 coupons and an extension. of the unlimited mileage warranty within 7 years which are in addition to the 7-year warranty and map update of the navigation system.

IN PLACE OF EVOLUTION – Starting from January 1, 2022, the Kia XCeed Black Line Edition it will take the place of the Evolution version and will also be available with the 136 HP 1.6 CRDi Mild Hybrid engine.