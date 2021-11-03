the “black list” of smartphones. I’m out of the game now

From November 1, 2021, WhatsApp messaging has stopped working on several smartphones. In fact, they ended up on a long “black list”.

The world out there sometimes renews itself. Will all this be true? But above all: from what point of view must we contemplate this renewal? If from the point of view of progress, human, there is still a lot to do (a point that should be on the agenda), on the other hand, speaking of technological development, there are really many advances.

But there is a tough market law that imposes other very strict rules. Those of cancellation. In a given period, you become “too old”. But we are not talking, fortunately, of human beings. But of cell phones. Indeed, today we can call them by their real name: smartphone.

Some of them, alas, for the same things said above, can no longer be supported by some systems. Some of them are very important, such as the one that represents the messaging system of Whatsapp. You know that since November 1, in addition to officially entering the penultimate month of the year, has something changed radically? If you don’t know, better update as soon as possible.

The list of smartphones on which there will no longer be WhatsApp

The application of WhatsApp will no longer work. Obviously not on all smartphones. This is little but sure. What is equally certain is that there is a long list, which takes up both the Android and Apple parts. We just have to see it together.

Let’s start with the system Apple: iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPhone 6E. Immediately after we move on to the brand Galaxy, with Android system: Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy SII, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy core, Galaxy xcover 2, Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2.

But that’s not all. An endless slew of smartphones for the brand too Optimus. Take a pen and paper because there will be a lot of writing. Optimus L5 double, Optimus L4 II Double, Optimus F3Q, Optimus f7, Optimus f5, Optimus L3 II Double, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Double, Optimus L7 II, Optimus f6, Optimus f3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus 4X HD.

And we are almost there end of blacklist. The other, and latest, smartphones on which WhatsApp messaging will no longer be available are the following: ZTE, ZTE Grand S Flex, Grand X Quad V987, ZTE V956 Big minus, Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D Quad XL, Mate Ascension Go up P1 S, Go up D2, Ascension D1 Quad XL.