the black market for TV subscriptions

The market for illegal subscriptions to on demand services proliferates on Telegram. He explains it The sun 24 hours, noting that on the messaging app you can find subscriptions to services such as Dazn, Netflix, Spotify, Disney + and all the macrocosm of apps that make up the world of digital content.

It is clear that Dazn – underlines the newspaper – with all the Serie A matches live, has become an object of desire, so much so as to find hundreds of online advertisements that allow you to subscribe to the contents of the platform at bargain prices.

It comes up to 2.5 euros per month, that is, over ten times less than the real subscription (which costs 29.99 euros, for new subscribers). There is a Telegram channel that has over 30,000 subscribers, and the managers describe themselves as “experts in this field for years in the sale of Dazn accounts and much more», Promising subscriptions at 10 euros per month.

On another channel with over three thousand subscribers, there is a message in which the seller proposes an account for 10 euros a month, complete with a promotional post. For the payment, he asks for a Paysafecard voucher or an Amazon voucher, which remain valid – and more “secure” – alternatives to traditional digital payment methods.

What these “offers” leave, however, is the impression that they are real scams. Especially since Dazn eliminated the free trial month option. Many cybercriminals have used this option in the past, selling monthly subscriptions obtained thanks to the trial month.

Also due to the elimination of the trial month, it is very likely, therefore, that today’s advertisements on low-cost Dazn subscriptions are essentially scams. Because selling such a service for less than its market cost would be a loss-making business for anyone.