The black microbikini with which Dua Lipa ‘lit up the spring’

Dua Lipa he took a break from his tour Future Nostalgia to enjoy the sunny weather and get a tan in a skimpy black swimsuit.

The celebrity took to her Instagram account to share two photos of herself wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit, made up of a support triangle and neck halterattached at the neckline with a gold brooch.

Added a bikini the same low-waisted tone that allowed her toned belly and tiny waist to stand out; uspi style blue sunglasses vintage and a metallic orange manicure.

He posed for the camera making faces without makeup on his face and his hair arranged on his back.

In the footer of the publication, which instantly exceeded 2 million likes, he promoted a brand of canned margaritas called truly.

These photos were shared after showing off details of their escape in Canyon Point in Utah in the last few days.

In several reels, he shared photos and videos of the desert and resting in the famous and luxurious Amangiri resort, which is the favorite of stars like the jenner sisters, Hailey and Justin Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.

The hotel has a spa with different treatment rooms and a healing center hózó inspired by the nava traditionsme. Each suite has a terrace with a fireplace and views of the desertas well as a private pool in the most luxurious.

The minimalist design of amangiri blends in with the Canyon vibe thanks to its sand-toned concrete walls, wood furnishings, and white beds.

Accommodation in the most affordable room costs approximately $1,900 per night ($43,385 Mexican pesos) and the most expensive suite is priced at $3,100 per night ($70,783 Mexican pesos).

Among the experiences offered by the hotel is access to the Canyon Point National Park, hiking activities, balloon ridehorseback riding, seasonal tastings and e-toursl Lake Powell.

In one of the publications, he posed walking through the rivers of the area aboard an elegant boat. Dua she was leaning on the bow of the water vehicle, dressed in a tight monokini strapless in aqua and a pink plaid sweatshirt. “Reset,” she wrote in the caption.

In a video showed off his talent yoga making one of the most advanced positions with the utah rocky mountains in the background and a wooden terrace.

After his break he traveled to The Angels to resume tour dates in Inglewood. During her stay in the city she received the song of the year award for Levitating in the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

And it was precisely this song that has led to the singer to controversy after it was reported that Dua had been sued by plagiarism.

The singer reportedly copied the 2017 reggae single Live Your Life from the band Artikal Sound System and now they ask him to share profits for the song and that they be added in the credits of Lipa’s song.

TMZ disclosed that the celebrity and his production and recording team copied parts of the 2017 song, including the beat, and created Levitatingone of the worldwide successes of the singer.

“It is highly unlikely that Levitating was created independently,” the band said in legal documents.

MA

