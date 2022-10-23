The black midi-style dress by Paula Echevarría x Primark, ideal for your autumn dinners

Primark

Now that we are entering the deepest world of autumn with its rains, its dinners in restaurants and that little by little the terraces are being forgotten, it is the moment where we realize that our wardrobe changes completely.

We already have the summer clothes stored for sure and there is always a garment that is versioned according to the season and that also has a place in winter: we mean the black dress.

Of course, it can be in the mini version, with long sleeves, sleeveless, long or midi cut, but it is always present, as much or more than good jeans that look great on you.

A key piece in your fall wardrobe

Well, to make things easier for you, what we have done today is sign a ‘low cost’ dress that can perfectly be the protagonist of your dinners and night events. It is the famous black dress from the Paula Echevarría x Primark collection that we liked so much at the time when we could see most of the collection.

It is made of velvet fabric and has a sweetheart neckline, it adapts perfectly to the body and has an incredible great effect.. She fastens behind her like a bra leaving part of her back exposed, a total stunner.

We do not know the exact price, only that it is strappy and has an anatomical shape to fit any type. We love it and we think that, as she wears it, with an oversize jacket and red or bright colored shoes, it can work amazing. The truth is that it is one of the garments that we like the most in this collection that is aimed at nights out, an opportunity to get your 2022 LBD.