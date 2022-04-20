The black turtleneck sweater, the star garment of The Dropout

About 150 units of the same black turtleneck sweater. As if it were the closet of a cartoon character, Elizabeth Holmes, the businesswoman who deceived Silicon Valley, accumulated by dozens the garment that she turned into a uniform and a sign of identity. Inspired by the aesthetics of Steve Jobs, the brains behind Theranos, the company that promised to revolutionize the blood testing market until the hoax was discovered, He used this garment to build a recognizable and respectable image with which he was able to gain the trust of millionaire investors. Her predilection for the dark turtleneck sweater was such that it’s hard to find pictures of what was once considered a tech guru wearing anything else. Hence the actress Amanda Seyfried, who plays this scammer in the series The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes (Disney +), appears in all promotional posters dressed in black from top to bottom.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’. Beth Dubber/Disney+

Taking refuge in that “he wanted to put all his energy into his work” as an answer to why he always dressed the same, Holmes knew well to choose the centerpiece of his wardrobe. As Vanessa Friedman, fashion critic for New York Times, people did not question his practices, in part, “because he wore the same jersey as Steve Jobs.” A garment that before being synonymous with the genius of the CEO of Apple, already accumulated a history linked to the world of art, glamour, intellectuals and even royalty. Because even if a black turtleneck seems to have nothing special, in reality it has everything. It’s neither too formal nor too sporty, it suits all styles and almost any occasion, it works for him and her and why not, it takes a few years off by hiding telltale neck wrinkles. For something the brilliant –and ironic– writer Nora Ephron recommended putting it on after 60 and, in fact, she herself wears it on the cover of The neck does not deceive and other reflections on being a woman.

Elizabeth Holmes and her inseparable black sweater in an image from 2015. CNBCGetty Images



Although originally this garment, which dates back to the end of the 19th century, was light years away from the meaning it would acquire decades later (at first it was worn by athletes, workers, sailors and soldiers), already in the thirties Marlene Dietrich used to combine it with her inseparable baggy suits. It was, however, after the end of World War II that he would be forever linked to the elegance of women like Audrey Hepburn, who wore it in A face with Angel, and the desired I don’t know quoi French. Icons such as Francoise Hardy, Brigitte Bardot or Catherine Deneuve knew how to give it a carefree sophistication that is now reincarnated in other Parisian icons such as Inès de la Fressange, Jeanne Damas or Caroline de Maigret, all fans of the garment.

But before it acquired that connotation of elegance and effortless minimalism with which contemporary designers like Phoebe Philo or Victoria Beckham also defend it, the black turtleneck sweater was resistance symbol. In the sixties and seventies, Gloria Steinem linked him to the feminist movement and Angela Davis or Eldridge Cleaver to the Black Panthers. Before, of course, Andy Warhol elevated it to the category of intellectual garment, inaugurating, in a way, his reputation as a favorite of geniuses and great minds.

No one has resisted the power of the black turtleneck sweater. Getty/Instagram

The privileged classes, with special mention to the aristocracy and royalty, have also known how to take advantage of it. Diana of Wales wore it immortalized by the late Patrick Demarchelier and the current wives of his children, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have confirmed it as essential to the British royal family. But also Queen Letizia or Carolina de Monaco, to give a couple more examples, have worn it on more than one occasion.

In case he name dropping that the previous paragraphs were not enough, it remains to mention the iconic image of Jacqueline Kennedy combining her black turtleneck with a Cartier watch and her windblown hair. An look so contemporary that it could well have inspired Penelope Cruz, Natalie Portman, Diane Kruger or Sarah Jessica Parker, some of the actresses who are fans of a garment that has even walked the red carpet. One more proof of the versatility of a sweater that has had infinite lives and with which not even the most controversial and captivating swindler of recent years will be able to finish. Because although some pointed out that his bad reputation could harm his most recognizable outfit, now that his fascinating story is the starting point of a series, it is more than likely that the reference will inflate the reasons that have become a pop icon. Or is someone going to stop wearing black turtlenecks because of Elizabeth Holmes?