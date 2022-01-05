The black weekend of Bitcoin

NEW YORK – One month after the peak, the tumble that led him to lose about $ 13,000 in value down to below $ 50,000. It was a decidedly black weekend for Bitcoin which, in a matter of hours, ended up losing more than a fifth of its value.

A backlash that arrived absolutely unexpected and which, on the contrary, contradicts what analysts predicted that for the cryptocurrency they expected peaks well above the maximum point ever reached by the coin, that is 68 thousand dollars. The reason for this optimism? A general weakness in gold, combined with a slight – but perceptible – crisis in traditional assets.

The collapse began on Saturday, with a 22% loss in value to $ 41,967. The recovery on Monday morning was not enough and brought it to 48,600, the lowest level since October.

As with many other market-related matters, it is difficult to establish a reason for this collapse, according to some UBS analysts it could center the meeting scheduled this Wednesday between some prominent figures of the crypto scene at the Capitol, for an audition in front of a Parliament investigation committee.

And it’s not just Bitcoin that is crying, with several other digital currencies remaining stationary in the red digits. Among these also the “number two”, or Ethereum, which from $ 4,600 on Friday reached $ 4,000 on Monday.