The “Black Widow room”: Marvel Studios would have a room with special security measures to prevent leaks of their projects

Just as the Avengers are based in New York, Marvel Studios has its own office in the town of Burbank in California, United States. And it only takes a brief search on the internet to discover that office is the location full of MCU items that actors, directors and screenwriters often allude to when they talk about secret meetings for projects in rooms full of concept art and elements of the superheroes of that company.

In fact, for the promotion of Ms Marvel a video of the MCU’s headquarters was released.

But while there is a known aspect of the layout of that Marvel Studios office, The Hollywood Reporter recently noted that there is a secret area on the site.

In an article about the growing concern of Marvel Studios about the leaks surrounding their projects, The Hollywood Reporter addressed the existence of the “Black Widow room”.

According to that report, in the Marvel Studios office in Burbank there is a room known as the “Black Widow room” that would be used to talk about those things that the company led by Kevin Feige does not want leaked in any way.

Unlike other normal rooms in the Marvel Studios office, the “Black Widow room” It would have no windows or Internet connection and it would even be prohibited for external cleaning personnel to enter that place.

While the name of the “Black Widow room” is obviously a reference to the spy played by Scarlett Johansson, the existence of that place was revealed long ago by a person who was not linked to the Natasha Romanoff franchise; the screenwriter of The EternalsKaz Firpo.

“Writing The Eternals with Kevin (Feige), Nate (Moore), Chloé (Zhao) and these incredible collaborators was a gift, even if we had to perform every day for nine months in a room with no windows,” said the screenwriter during the promotion of The Eternals. “At least the walls were covered in art by the amazing Ryan Meinerding of Marvel’s amazing visual development team. We write pages, they read the pages and then they draw and illustrate all these visions in our heads. And there was a free cereal bar.”

The idea of ​​a room made specifically to prevent leaks from an entertainment franchise focused on superheroes is still striking, but it is part of a phenomenon that is part of a world where spoilers are a sensitive topic and any rumor or advance of what the MCU will do can be made into something attractive.

In that sense, The Hollywood Reporter maintains that the “Black Widow room” would only be part of what Marvel Studios does to protect its secrets and, beyond the fact that the actors regularly talk about “snipers”, confidentiality agreements and false scripts , the study would have a security team dedicated to “following leads and plugging leaks as they emerge online” and prevent sneak peeks at events like San Diego Comic-Con from being filmed and distributed on social media.

In fact, the company would even be working to prevent visual effects work from being a source of leaks in a context where many people continue to work from home due to the pandemic and Marvel Studios has had to resort to different studios to carry out that key aspect of their productions.