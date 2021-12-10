The blacklist of 105 drugs to avoid for excessive side effects: if you are concerned, check the French report

The French medical journal publishes, as every year, a complete and timely analysis of the drugs to be avoided since the side effects outweigh the benefits.

For the tenth consecutive year, the French medical journal Prescribe has published a review of drugs to avoid as they are considered ineffective or even harmful, with the aim of helping people and doctors to choose effective and quality care. The evaluation is based on new indications from recent scientific publications, follow-up evaluations, any updates of data relating to certain undesirable effects of a drug. This “update” concerns above all new or recently placed drugs on the market: in fact, to build the profile of the side effects of a certain drug, it is necessary to wait even years, for any contraindications to appear in the long term or in reaction to specific cases.

In over ten years of activity and surveys, Prescribe he spotted well 105 drugs marketed in the European Union to be considered more harmful than useful. These are: drugs now considered obsolete, since similar but more recent drugs show a more advantageous risk / benefit ratio; drugs with unproven efficacy, but which expose to particularly serious side effects; active and effective drugs, but which expose to risks disproportionate to the benefits offered; finally, recent drugs which are less effective than older ones. The magazine explains the reasons for its assessment on a case-by-case basis. The drugs are grouped by category of use.

Among the drugs for cardiological use, the magazine does not recommend the use of bezafibrate (Befizal °), ciprofibrate (Lipanor ° or other) e fenofibrate (Lipanthyl ° or other): these drugs, lacking cardiovascular preventive efficacy, instead expose to numerous undesirable effects – in particular cutaneous, haematological and renal. Even the nicorandil (Ikorel ° or other) is not recommended: it is a vasodilator with no proven efficacy beyond the symptomatic effect in preventing stress angina crises, which instead exposes to the risk of severe mucocutaneous ulcerations.

Regarding drugs for the treatment of diabetes, the journal points out that various hypoglycemic agents actually have a rather unfavorable risk / benefit ratio. In particular, in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, saxagliptin (Onglyza), sitagliptin (Januvia, Xelevia) e vildagliptin (Galvus) cause serious side effects – such as hypersensitivity, urinary tract and upper respiratory tract infections, pancreatitis, intestinal obstructions.

In the treatment of joint pain and inflammation, i non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) all have a similar side effect profile – although some appear to be less risky than others. If the paracetamol is not enough, the least risky options areibuprofen (Brufen) and the naproxen (Naprosyne), as long as the dosage is controlled and limited to a short period of time. The gel ketoprofen (Ketum gel), on the other hand, is to be avoided as it exposes to an increase in photosensitivity, with possible rashes, skin rashes and eczema.

Finally, great space is given to drugs for the treatment of colds, coughs and other flu symptoms – in many cases these are over-the-counter drugs that can be purchased without a doctor’s prescription and which are often taken superficially, without taking into account the risks to which they expose us. In fact, various medicines used to relieve cough have side effects that are disproportionate to the benefits: active ingredients such as ambroxol (Muxol) e bromhexine (Bisolvon) have no demonstrated clinical efficacy beyond that of a placebo, while exposing to anaphylactic reactions and severe, sometimes fatal, skin reactions. Oral or nasal decongestants (ephedrine, naphazoline, oxymetazoline, phenylephrine, xylometazoline) are vasoconstrictors that expose to severe or even fatal cardiovascular disorders (hypertensive attacks, cerebrovascular accidents, cardiac arrhythmias including atrial fibrillations), ischemic colitis and ischemic optic neuropathies – truly exaggerated side effects for drugs intended to relieve mild and fast-acting disorders like a common cold. In this case, it is better to let the disease run its course and if possible prefer natural methods such as decoctions, fumigations, rest.

HERE you can read the complete report.

Source: Prescribe

