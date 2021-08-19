News

The blackouts of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance cost traders millions of dollars


Exchange service interruptions have always caused losses for investors, who see the possibility of exiting the market in time vanish. While Binance has proactively sought to neutralize these situations, numerous investors are seeking compensation for the exchange’s failure to service.

In a comment to CNBC, a Binance spokesperson highlighted the company’s policy of promising to reimburse actual trading losses due to internal or system problems, but clarifying that:

“We do not cover hypothetical situations of ‘what could have been’, such as unrealized profits.”

In some cases, when investors contacted the platform to ask for compensation related to service disruptions, Binance’s customer service team allegedly offered a minimal refund by refusing to comment on “ongoing legal issues.

On February 11, Binance temporarily went offline after a sudden 60% increase in its web traffic. As a result, the exchange suspended “deposits, withdrawals, spot and margin trading, P2P trading, OTC trading, subscriptions and redemptions, as well as asset transfers from sub accounts, margin accounts, futures accounts and fiat wallets.

Related: Binance CEO wants to ‘partner with regulators’ to grow the exchange

Recently, Binance has attracted the attention of regulators around the world regarding trading and authorization issues. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has stated his intentions to obtain a license in every jurisdiction.

Zhao has publicly offered the position of CEO of Binance to an individual “with a strong regulatory background.“Currently, Binance is facing regulatory scrutiny of authorities in many countries, including the Netherlands, Malaysia and South Korea.

With the aim of containing damages, Binance has begun to proactively implement restrictions to reduce the possibilities of high-risk trading, limiting high-leverage trading and in some cases completely suspending derivatives trading.

