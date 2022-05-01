the Blaugrana celebrate a sweet memory linked to Lionel Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona: the biggest disappointments of the decade in the Champions League

In these rather painful times for the Blaugrana, between a white season, the coronation of Real Madrid yesterday, the absence of Lionel Messi for nine months, economic problems, etc., it is good to remember the beautiful things. And this May 1st offers a most striking nostalgia sequence. Indeed, fifteen years ago to the day, La Pulga scored their first goal in an official match with FCB.

It was against Albacete, for the 34th day of La Liga. Entering in place of Samuel Eto’o, Lionel Messi had benefited from a great service from Ronaldinho (a ladle) to lob the opposing goalkeeper at the last minute, sealing the 2-0 success of FCB. An FCB that would win the title at the end of the season. The Argentinian would go on to score another 671 goals with the Blaugrana. An exceptional adventure…

Seventeen years ago today, Lionel Messi scored his first senior goal ⏪ pic.twitter.com/CFrzFlbFnd — WSportsTV (@WahabzyFK) May 1, 2022