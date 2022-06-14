the blazer dress with the hottest back

The famous are in charge of taking the latest trends to their most inspiring extremes. Their unique essence makes them shine and stand out with whatever they wear, so it is not surprising that they are not afraid of extravagances or the most impossible combinations. On this occasion, dakota johnson has been in charge of making an impact with its proposal with one of the most viral spring/summer trends: blazer type dressesand he has done it with the most spectacular bare back we have seen in recent months.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s daughter He has earned a fairly prestigious position in the world of fashion thanks to his impressive bets. Bets in which sensuality and sophistication complement each other wonderfully to create looks that leave you breathless, just as it has happened this time.

The actress attended the premiere of ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ in New York and -as expected- became the focus of all eyes, and although great blame for this falls on her unquestionable beauty, it is mainly due to her captivating styling.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The actress who starred in the saga of ’50 shades of Grey’ with her character Anastasia Steele, once again captivates us with one of her best clothes.

On the front, a very elegant white dress with a blazer-type design with long sleeves and pronounced shoulder pads to highlight the effect of hourglass body thanks to its fitted waist and, from behind, a groundbreaking look that leaves you speechless.

It is impossible to deny that the dress already captivated us at first. It is a design that stars in the best night looks of the famous and is a most sophisticated and flattering bet, perfect for any type of event. However, at the moment that Johnson turned around, we could see that the star element of the set was in the rear.

Her figure with rhinestones and ‘strass’ simulated the appearance of the spine. A detail that reminded us quite a bit of Zendaya’s iconic look with the scorpion, since both opted for this characteristic element in monochrome looks that -on the front area- were simple. Isn’t that impressive?

