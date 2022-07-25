the blender of action films

Now that they are so fashionable, it would be accurate to say that The Gray Man (USA, Czech Republic, 2022) is the “licuachela” of action movies. And it is that this film eagerly seeks to have everything: the audacity of Jason Bourne, the skill and charisma of John Wick, the courage and good cinema of Mission Impossible, the mystique of Refn’s cinema and, although he denies it, what he most What he wants in this life is to be a James Bond, but a washed-up and correct one, in keeping with the new times of excessive puritanism.

That is why the hero in this film is not a 007, but a 6, simply Six. Ryan Gosling’s parsimony suits the character well: a man whose father tortured him (we assume to make him a good secret agent), and who ended up a criminal. Already in jail he is rescued by a very neat Billy Bob Thornton (who is always a pleasure to see) and he offers to give him his freedom in exchange for becoming a secret agent in the service of the gringos.

His code name will be Six, and unlike Bond, this agent doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t smile, and of course he doesn’t sleep with anyone, on the contrary, one of his first missions is to take care of the boss’s daughter (who will have about 12 years old, maybe) whose identity has been exposed and therefore is at the mercy of some bad guy from the not a few who hate her father, wanting to kill her.

But that was many years ago. The movie starts with a mission where Six has to kill a guy at a party, why? Because he’s bad and he also has a USB with bad things. Or so his boss, a well-suited Harvard graduate Regé-Jean Page, tells him.

Gosling, cold and calculating as always, is about to fulfill his mission but it turns out that there is a boy near the bad guy. “I can’t kill children,” Gosling says, all in all the operation goes wrong but Gosling keeps the USB.

By analyzing its content, he understands that he is in danger and will have to flee. He becomes the most wanted man and the main of his stalkers will be a cartoonish outside agent (Chris Evans, having fun in his role as bad bad) who will hunt him all over the planet, no matter how many Christians he pickles along the way with. so as to recover the much mentioned USB.

I’m not going to deny it: the film is not boring, especially since the Russos (also screenwriters, based on a book of the same name written by Mark Greaney) understand that in this game of

gunshot movies, the less blah blah blah the better.

Thus, the exposition dialogues are kept to a minimum and the action scenes happen almost one after another, although almost all of them are about the same: seeing how Six enters a super-guarded place or escapes from a super-guarded place, or from a trap, or a train, etc.

The most complex and striking scene is the one where, handcuffed to a bench somewhere in Prague, he is chased by not one, not two, but three teams of thugs with tremendous guns, cars, motorcycles, you name it. But our man of action is so effective that they can’t even catch him. Incredible.

Contrary to recent statements by the Russo brothers where they claim that movies should be seen on a huge movie screen is a hoax of privileged rich people, I believe that this film would have looked much better in theaters. Undeniably, its action scenes are well filmed, sometimes they are ambitious (the aforementioned sequence in Prague), although none is particularly memorable, at least not because of the degree of difficulty, quite the contrary, if we will remember any of them it is because of how unlikely they are.

Because let’s be honest: We’ll all remember Ryan Gosling for dancing on a bench near Griffith Observatory (La La Land), we’ll remember him hammering a guy inside an elevator (Drive), and we’ll even remember him shirtless emulating along with Emma Stone the dance of Dirty Dancing (Crazy, Stupid, Love), but nobody will remember him when he was saved from a mega shootout while handcuffed to a bench in Prague.

And this is a problem because the movie cost a whopping $200 million, it is one of the most expensive (the most expensive?) that Netflix has produced and I suppose it is one of its strong cards to

avoid the drain of subscribers that they have had in the last quarter.

It’s obvious from the amount of clichés, the tone, the shoehorned one liners, and the staggering expense of money (which frankly is nowhere to be seen, except maybe in the multiple drones they got flying camera shots with, otherwise useless) the goal is to create a franchise.

But a franchise is not achieved based on billetazos (or maybe yes, but it will be very expensive), because in the end, what do Mission Impossible, Mad Max, FF or even Bond have in common?, which are sagas that are they risk. No one beats Tom Cruise when it comes to action scenes, no one can beat the oceanic beauty of Mad Max Fury Road shots, no one forgets the stupid (but memorable) stunts of the FF saga, and no one will forget Craig’s Bond, who is the biggest risk taker in 007 history.

The Gray Man is a weekend pop movie, but one that doesn’t really take any risks. It is a film that, like many that go through Netflix, seems made thinking more about the algorithm and political correctness than about the desire, let alone to make a movie, but to tell at least one good story.

Here the only risk that Netflix runs is to deliver so much money and not give (or at least it does not seem) a follow-up to what the hell is being done with that money.

Gosling does well as a spare man of action, but the Russos don’t seem like the ones to give his character gravitas (Nicolas Winding Refn already did that, and successfully).

The only bright light in this entire film is Ana de Armas, who proves once again that she has everything to become the next 007 agent. Come on, Barbara Broccoli, what are you waiting for this to happen? in favor.