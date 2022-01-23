The “blind” bet, then the crash that led to 70 deaths

The story we are about to tell you today is very particular in almost all respects. It is a story that comes to us directly from the Cold War, which, however, has nothing to do with the opposition in blocks, if not limited to the veil of secrecy that has fallen over it due to the strong control thatSoviet Union had on the information at the time. It is a story that, in its tragic nature, is very “Russian”: all the fatalistic and unscrupulous character of a people shines through, which often strives in total disregard for danger.

The writer remembers an anecdote, read decades ago, of an American pilot who, during the Second World War, found himself in the Soviet Union after making a delivery of supplies for the lend and lease program to support the war efforts in Moscow: he had taken the place of the second officer aboard a DC-3 (or perhaps it was a Lisunov Li-2, a local copy of the famous Douglas transport plane, but it is not important for our narrative) with a Russian pilot, who, after a very short take-off run from a snowy runway, retracted the landing gear even before the aircraft had detached the wheels from the runway, causing bewilderment and even terror in his colleague. By pure chance, but perhaps more because of the extraordinary characteristics of the DC-3 / Li-2, the plane did not break down and took off, amid the carelessness of the Russian who, very fatalistically and ironically, turned to the American asking him if by chance he was afraid of dying.

That “blind” bet

Our story, on the other hand, begins in October 1986. Only 6 months have passed since the disaster of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and the Soviet regime, despite the Glasnost just inaugurated by the general secretary of the Communist Party Mikhail Gorbachev, imposed a strict control of the information. The flight Aeroflot 6502in scheduled service from Sverdlovsk (now Ekaterinburg) to Kuybyshev (now Samara) and Grozny takes off at 2.33pm Moscow time, with the captain at the controls Alexander Kliuyevin the cold climate of that day of October 20.

The aircraft is a Tupolev Tu-134A, a twin-jet engine developed by the well-known Soviet design bureau in the 1960s, reminiscent of the well-known DC-9 in its lines: tail engines, swept wing and vertical “T” rudder. On board there are 87 passengers and 7 crew members.

The first part of the flight is without history: the weather conditions are optimal and everything goes smoothly. As the Tupolev approaches its first stop on the way to Grozny, the captain thinks of making a wager with the first officer. We don’t know if there was an animated discussion in the cockpit or not, but Kliuyev insists that he would be perfectly capable of landing the Tu-134A without any visual contact with the ground and without the aid of the control tower. .

Two minutes before landing in Kuybyshev, at 3.48 pm, at an altitude of 1300 feet (about 400 meters), the commander orders the flight engineer to pull the curtains on the windshield cockpit, bragging that he would have no problem landing using only tools. A bet that will prove to be fatal.

Anyone familiar with the military world knows that it is difficult to contest an order from a superior, and this is even more true if we think of the Soviet world, where it was very easy to be accused of insubordination, and where the very structure of that system was organized in an extremely hierarchical and pyramidal way: the decision of the authority, therefore, was unquestionable. A stupid and deadly decision in this case.

We can only imagine what happened in the cabin in those minutes, as no one was able to listen to the flight recordings after the accident. What we do know, however, is that the commander has repeatedly ignored the proximity alarmsconvinced of his skill as a pilot.

The air traffic controllermost likely seeing the loss of altitude of the aircraft, suggests to Kliuyev via radio to use a Ndb approach (Non-Directional Beacon), a non-precision beacon that does not provide any vertical guidance.

An additional proximity alert is issued by the automatic system at an altitude of approximately 200 feet (60 meters) and the air traffic controller advises the pilot to abort the descent and hang up. Kliuyev, however, does not listen to him, and always with darkened windows and relying solely on instruments, he continues his fatal approach towards the Kuybyshev track. The Tu-134A is unstable and lands too fast. The plane capsizes after passing the end of the runway and explodes into flames.

Too much trust, too much secrecy

Due to overconfidence in his own skills as a pilot and refusal to listen to the control tower’s communications, Captain Kliuyev causes the instant death of 63 peoplewhile other 7 they will later perish in hospital from serious injuries. The second pilot was among the dead, Gennady Zhirnovwho survives the impact but suffers a heart attack on his way to the hospital after doing his best to save the surviving passengers.

Kliuyev, in a Cold War climate of secrecy and information control, is arrested, tried and sentenced to 15 years of prison, but is released after only 6: the Soviet Union was gone, and with it the desire to keep a fatal accident hidden in which there was not only a pilot and his swaggering attitude, but an entire system under accusation.

The images of the disaster, taken by rescuers, have been kept secret since Kgb For years. The chronicles of the time report that Kliuyev always appeared calm and composed during the trial, perhaps because he was aware that he was fully responsible for the tragic accident or perhaps because, very fatalistically, he had accepted his fate.

The chain of events that led to the fatal crash it could have been interrupted at any moment, but no one in the cockpit dared to speak up and take matters into their own hands, leading to the tragic death of so many innocent lives: a very “Russian” story, as we said.