‘The Bling Ring’, spoiled and mistreated

Vanity, social networks and the ambition to be portrayed by the tabloids are the components of this story, closer to fiction than reality, an essential requirement to become part of the Netflix catalog. The streaming platform has released a documentary series of these light, superficial, but tremendously addictive.

It is a production centered on the ‘Bling Ring‘, the band of thieves who dedicated themselves to breaking into the houses of celebrities in the early 2000s. Forget high-tech gadgets, guns or balaclavas, because these teenagers – yes, teenagers – entered the mansions without violence, through the front door. Well, it seems that at that time, celebrities were still so naive as to think that they were untouchable, that only people who could be trusted entered their social stratum, since they had as much money as they did. They did not count on the fact that social networks like My Space were creating infiltrators so convincing as to rub shoulders with them without raising suspicions.

The birth of the organized gang and its end is the center of the new Netflix documentary series: «The Real Bling Ring». It has the testimonies of two of them, one of the two ringleaders, Nick Prugo, and that of a girl who tarnished her reputation for life just by going on a raid, Alexis Neiers. Well, although she did take a few things for her wardrobe.

Filmmaker Sophia Coppola dedicated a film to this gang of teenagers obsessed with the idea of ​​fame and money.

Sophia Copolla made a movie about this particular band that had Emma Watson as the leader. Although what really happened differs a lot from what appears on the tape. Initially, the band was made up of Rachel, a high school posh, and Nick, a young man who wanted to be the center of fame in Hollywood. From committing an innocent robbery, they went on to break into celebrity mansions to take millions of dollars worth of jewelry, clothes and watches. Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan or Orlando Bloom were some of his victims. Their “excursions” always coincided with designated dates, such as the Oscar Awards gala, when they knew that no one was going to be at the mansion.

The documentary also reflects the pressure these young people were already under with the emergence of social networks, as well as the pressure from their own families to succeed in Hollywood.