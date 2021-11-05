The blockbuster “Eternals” by Chloé Zhao and the TV series “Only Murders in the Building”

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao returns to the cinema after “Nomadland” with the blockbuster “Eternals”, by Marvel-Disney, a film that opens a new narrative cycle after the success of the “Avengers”. All star cast starting with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden. And again, on the Disney + platform there is the revelation series of the season “Only Murders in the Building”, a hilarious thriller with two old Hollywood glories: Steve Martin and Martin Short

Photo Sophie Mutevelian

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao returns to the cinema after “Nomadland” with the blockbuster “Eternals”, by Marvel-Disney, a film that opens a new narrative cycle after the success of the “Avengers”. All star cast starting with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden. And again, on the Disney + platform is the revelation series of the season “Only Murders in the Building”, a hilarious thriller with two old Hollywood glories: Steve Martin and Martin Short. The CNVF-Sir point of the week.

“Eternals” (in cinemas from 3 November)

It is the 25th title of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a forerunner along with “Black Widow” of the so-called “phase four” which sees the entry of new Marvel superheroes as well as shrewd spin-offs on characters already known in the last two decades. We are talking about “Eternals”, a colossal inspired by the comics of Jack Kirby created in the 70s, a tale of heroic figures of an alien nature called to protect humanity and the health of our planet. The director is the revelation of the 2020-21 season Chloé Zhao, who with her independent film “Nomadland” has won all possible awards: from the Golden Lion in Venice77 to the three heavy statuettes at the Oscars including best film and direction.

That narrative figure aside, Chloé Zhao was called by Disney to deal with a high-investment production machine, “Eternals”, a Marvel fantasy. The challenge for the director – also screenwriter of the film – was to immerse herself in the project from the tested but also very rigid production grid, trying to bring her realistic-social gaze with a poetic breath. The result is certainly very good, enjoyable and engaging, but perhaps a little below expectations.

Let’s go in order. “Eternals”, the story. In contemporary society the Eternals roam undisturbed, superhuman heroes with special powers who have watched over the Earth for millennia; with a perfectly anthropomorphic appearance, these figures protect world safety from the reappearance of fearsome creatures, the Deviants. The awakening of these dark presences, as well as the unexpected intervention of the Celestials – defined as cosmic architects – pushes the Eternals to find themselves and to stand together against the various threats. Leader of the Eternals is Ajak (Salma Hayek), with healing virtues, flanked by Sersi (Gemma Chan), capable of controlling the natural elements, Ikaris (Richard Madden), a figure capable of flying and incinerating anything with his eyes, up to Thena (Angelina Jolie), valiant and ruthless warrior.

What conquers the film “Eternals” is certainly the formal-productive packaging, the effectiveness of truly suggestive special effects, the spearhead in general of the Marvel narratives together with a successful characterization of the characters. And on closer inspection here, the alien protagonists are the element of strong attraction in the logic of the story: heroes with special powers, but with deeply human emotions and insecurities; strongly earthly divinities, called to put before themselves the good of their neighbor, of the whole community, rather than their own security or fulfillment.

In the construction of the characters Chloé Zhao is careful to describe a society that is as plural as possible, enlarged and inclusive, encompassing different cultures and paying particular attention to the figure of the woman, to people with disabilities (one of the Eternals has a hearing disability and uses language signs) as well as to the African American or LGBTQ + community. The result is certainly appreciable and shared, even if this excess of thematic prudence in an inclusive key risks appearing a bit artificial and penalizing in the fluidity of the story.

With regard to the narrative line, it is clear that the film “Eternals” discounts the fact of being the entry title of a new saga, therefore called upon to have to provide continuous explanations or flashbacks on the characters to facilitate their understanding and loyalty. Well then, but not very well, because the narrative trend does not always advance with agility or conviction, resulting a little burdened by didacticism. Here and there, however, the style of Chloé Zhao can be grasped, starting with the choice of the song “Time” by Pink Floyd for the opening credits.

Overall, “Eternals” respects all the rules of the Marvel narrative scheme, trying to broaden the horizon of the story a little in a social key; the film therefore turns out to be enjoyable, engaging, with the right amount of slightly smashing effects, but without exaggeration. From a pastoral point of view it is advisable, problematic and for debate.

“Only Murders in the Building” (Disney +)

Welcome back Steve Martine and Martin Short! The two popular Hollywood actors found great success especially in the 1980s and 1990s, scoring a series of irresistible comedies: Steve Martin, honorary Oscar in 2014, is often remembered for titles such as “Roxanne” (1987), “The father of the bride ”(1991),“ Surprise wife ”(1992),“ A cyclone in the house ”(2003) and“ The Pink Panther ”(2006); Martin Short for such films as “Leap in the Dark” (1987), “On the Run for Three” (1989) and “Father of the Bride” (1991). In the last decade they may not have met the right projects, but now the two laughter artists find great momentum and enamel with the dynamic comedy yellow series “Only Murders in the Building”, available from autumn 2021 on the Disney + / platform Star. The project sees the conception of Martin himself together with John Hoffman and has the two aforementioned actors as protagonists together with the young diva Selena Gomez.

History. New York today, in the Upper West Side neighborhood, a mysterious death occurs in a wealthy Manhattan building. The body of thirty-year-old Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) is found lifeless, an event that the police hasten to label as suicide. Three tenants of the building – the now-boiled actor Charles-Haden Svage (Steve Martin), street playwright Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and creative-block painter Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) – looking for a way to engage time, they decide to conduct their own investigation to find the truth about Tim Kono’s death. Every day they release the progress achieved in a podcast that soon becomes a success among listeners and a valuable guide for the skeptical police …

You can breathe the air of Woody Allen’s sparkling New York comedies in “Only Murders in the Building”, a detective story where a hilariously neurotic comedy explodes. The setting is fabulous, in this condominium that looks like a city within a city, where the tenants slash and trip sharply. In the lead, however, to give verve and pathos to the story, there are the three protagonists who find a special amalgamation despite the generational difference: on the one hand the proven veterans Martin and Short, on the other the Gomez who shakes off the label pop actress-singer linked to adolescent audiences to open up a more mature path in the American cultural industry.

It is not only the actors that make the difference, but it is the writing that convincingly shoots in “Only Murders in the Building” (10 episodes of 30 minutes each), with tight and punctual jokes, tasty quotes, guest stars like the singer Sting as well as flashes of thunderous irony that oscillates between the cutting edge and the grotesque. In short, a well-designed thriller that looks voraciously and leaves you anxiously awaiting a second season. Applause, applause. From a pastoral point of view, a TV series “Only Murders in the Building” is advisable, problematic and suitable for debates, suitable for accompanied adults and adolescents.