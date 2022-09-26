The blockbuster of Henry Cavill that no one remembers

I told you not long ago the TERRIBLE bad luck that Henry Cavill had had, in his beginnings, that actor whom nobody seemed to want in his productions, and who was snatched from one promising role after another.

And it is that the actor, whom we know and love for his roles in man of steel Y The Witcheropportunities like being Edward Cullen in Twilight, Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter or the huge James Bond, when Daniel Craig was given the role (not to mention the project of superman flyby in 2002 that, finally, never saw the light).

But in spite of all this, and although it is true that his pull began to arrive from 2007 with The TudorsCavill was previously present at another blockbuster in which no one remembers seeing him anymore.

It was the year 2002. And that blockbuster was none other than The Count of Monte Cristo’s Revenge an adaptation of the novel by Dumas, written by Jay Wolpert and directed by Kevin Reynolds, where we could see (attention) Jim Caviezel as Edmond and Guy Pearce as Fernand. A chow.

The film was very well received by critics and a generous box office worldwide, totaling more than 75 million dollars (more than 30 million benefits).

Well, in this American version (the series starring Gerard Depardieu had been produced four years earlier and had been a French-Italian-German co-production), Cavill appeared in the role of Albert Mondego, the son of Fernand and Mercedes who ———SPOILER ATTENTION——— he ends up turning out to be Edmond’s biological son.

It is true, it must be said, that there was another film, already in 2007 and contemporary to The Tudorswhose international success was considerably greater than The Revenge of the Count of Monte Cristo and in which it is worth stopping a little, because perhaps you have seen it and do not remember that this boy appeared. And I don’t blame you, because… Blonde Henry Cavill? What artifice is this?

No, it’s not Lupine in Harry Potter: is Cavill in stardust, that fantastic movie (fantasy, I mean) in which the young Tristán (Charlie Cox) promises his beloved a shooting star to win her love.

With a cast that featured names like Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro, Claire Danes, Ian McKellen or Sienna Miller, anyone noticed the then still unknown Cavill.

Tags: Henry Cavill, We all have a past | Filed Under: 2000s, Movies, Curiosities, We all have a past