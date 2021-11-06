the blockbuster RPG for PC and Xbox Series X / S has been in development for at least four years

While the praise to Playground Games continues online for the work done on Forza Horizon 5, the Lead Engineer of Fable, Tom perry, celebrates its fourth anniversary on social media since joining the English team to realize the vision of the new blockbuster RPG exclusively for Xbox.

In fact, the exponent of Playground claims to be engaged in the development of the new chapter of the role-playing adventure since his entry into the subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios: consequently, work on the Fable project would be continuing from not less than four years.

In this period of time, the internal team at Playground in charge of developing Fable preferred not to show any gameplay footage, thus fueling the perplexities of fans to a similar extent to Everwild, the other Xbox exclusive in development at Rare for which no in-game video has yet been seen.

In spite of the fears of the fans, Phil Spencer has full confidence in Playground for Fable, a trust that will hopefully be rewarded by a project that can guarantee the quality standards to which the guys of the British software house have accustomed us with masterpieces such as FH5 (here find our Forza Horizon 5 review). As for the roster of platforms on which Fable will see the light, the official Xbox.com site continues to indicate the title as nextgen exclusive for PC and Xbox Series X / S.