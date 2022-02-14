The blockchain devours energy. But there is a green way

Zero emissions, clean technology, green economy: these are terms that are increasingly entering the agendas of the world of industry and governments. Economic growth objectives now go hand in hand with an environmental sustainability model, which our planet is clamoring for.

But not in the world of blockchain . Suffice it to say that the Bitcoin blockchain has an electricity consumption equal to that of nations such as Austria and Sweden. And all this to record between 200,000 and 300,000 transactions per day. To understand the numbers at stake, it is estimated that VISA records over 150 million transactions a day: the Bitcoin blockchain, therefore, to record a number of transactions equal to 0.2% of those of VISA, uses the same amount of electricity necessary for citizens. , to the industries, to the infrastructures of countries like Austria or Sweden. No, the Bitcoin blockchain is not green!

The reason for this “hunger” for energy is linked to the mechanism underlying the Bitcoin blockchain, the proof-of-work. Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the Bitcoin blockchain, has in fact solved the problem of the security of the recording of transactions with a mechanism that provides that thousands of computers compete 24 hours a day with other computers located in different corners of the world to solve “puzzles” . In this way he obtained the immutability of the blockchain, that is the security that the transactions recorded on the blockchain cannot be canceled / modified, thus making it a safe place to register the possession and exchanges of an asset, in this case the Bitcoin. .

As mentioned here the miners, i.e. the PCs that contribute to building the blocks of the blockchain, do so by solving a computationally complex problem (the puzzle we were talking about above), spending resources on hardware and energy, but receiving a reward in Bitcoin in return. The remuneration of miners is the main reason why the Bitcoin blockchain is considered immutable, and therefore safe: the miner who creates a block today gets over 6 Bitcoins, today equal to about 250,000 dollars. You can imagine how this reward produces a “race” between miners in being able to create a valid block, and propagate it to the entire network before all other competitors. For example, if a malicious miner wanted to cancel a transaction contained in an old block, he would have to:

create a blockchain similar to the existing one, but without that transaction;

“Convince” the nodes of the blockchain that its version is the right one, clashing with the one many miners are working on to add new blocks.

The algorithm devised by Satoshi Nakamoto is built in such a way as to preserve only the version of the blockchain where most of the computing capacity is concentrated, so it would be possible for the malevolent miner to impose his own modified version of the blockchain only if he were in possession of a hardware capacity greater than that of all competitor miners combined. High remuneration plays a key role, thus ensuring that there are numerous miners interested in competing to create a block, using state-of-the-art hardware, making it impossible for a malicious miner to have a higher computing capacity than everyone else. .

But the Bitcoin blockchain is not the only blockchain in existence, although it is certainly the most representative, and some blockchains are evolving in a green direction.

Green blockchains replace proof-of-work primarily with one of these two alternatives: proof-of-authority and proof-of-stake. These are two mechanisms that could really allow the blockchain to become less energy-intensive and to scale in terms of operations.

The idea of ​​proof-of-authority is that there are trusted nodes that have the authority to create blocks by validating their transactions. Users of this blockchain must therefore trust these nodes, and that their behavior is never malicious, that is, capable of sabotaging the blockchain. This idea is often present in blockchains permissionedi.e. blockchains that can be used by a small number of selected users (the nodes of the blockchain), whose identity is known.

It is clear that proof-of-authority could never replace proof-of-work in a blockchain like that of Bitcoin, where the identity of users is not known, except through a sequence of letters and numbers. Should an authority (for example a central bank?) Come into play to supervise their behavior. In fact, how could we trust some nodes whose identity is unknown?

The proof-of-stake would allow some features of the blockchain to be maintained (anonymity, open to all) and could allow the construction of a green blockchain: in the proof-of-stake the miners are replaced by validators. The mechanism is still based on incentives not to manipulate the blockchain. In order to become validators, the nodes must “freeze” a share (stake) of their cryptocurrencies, as if they were a sort of security deposit. This is possible, for example, through smart contracts, which make these stakes unusable for a set period. The deposited share cannot therefore be used or spent. Put simply, the idea is that a validator will not act maliciously, as a blockchain sabotage would destroy the value of the cryptocurrency, and therefore the value of its security deposit. Indeed, if the validators behaved maliciously, no one would trust the blockchain and their cryptocurrencies would lose value.

We must in fact remember that the blockchain is the only proof of possession of a cryptocurrency, such as 1 Bitcoin: I hold 1 Bitcoin if and only if there is a transaction on the blockchain where I received it, and there is no other transaction where I I paid that Bitcoin to someone else. So what value would a cryptocurrency linked to a blockchain easily modifiable by a malicious validator have? Nil or in any case very low.

However, proof-of-stake is not immune from problems: one of all, how much must the security deposit amount for a validator node by creating the right incentives? If too high, the validators could be few, if too low, then there would be no deterrent to lose the security deposit, or to see its value go down, losing wealth. But it is certainly the most promising way for a green blockchain. Examples of blockchain with proof-of-stake already exist, one above all Algorand, which however at the moment has a market capitalization of 6.5 billion dollars, against over 800 billion of Bitcoin. And a solution that has so far proved to be “safe” for a blockchain of 6.5 billion may not work in an economy 123 times larger, with incredibly superior economic interests.

These days, the gaze for a green blockchain certainly goes to Ethereum, the second blockchain by capitalization, with a capitalization of over 350 billion dollars: Ethereum is studying how to insert two levels of blockchain, one based on proof-of- work and the other on proof-of-stake, to maintain the security of the proof-of-work, while limiting its use. The road has not been easy so far, implementation problems have been many, but the announcement for the adoption of this technology is expected.

Using an image taken from the automotive world, the dream would be a zero-emission car, electric cars (blockchain based on proof-of-stake) are not very popular due to the many limits, but Ethereum could be the hybrid car that starts. really the green revolution for the replacement of the petrol car (the blockchain based on proof-of-work).