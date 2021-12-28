The blocking of foreign accounts, the sisters of Mother Teresa: the government explain





Sisters of Mother Teresa in prayer – Archivio Ansa

“No suspension or cancellation” of bank accounts. The superior general of the Missionaries of Charity, Sister Mary Prema, he wanted to clarify with a note, released by the press agency Sir, the Indian government’s refusal to authorize funds from abroad. On Christmas day New Delhi’s refusal to renew the registration of the congregation in the “Foreign contribution regulation act”, the system that allows the collection of foreign donations, on which the works of the Sisters of Mother Teresa depend. The media therefore talked about the blocking of accounts. News denied by India, through a statement by the Ministry of the Interior. In reality, Sister Mary explained, their request was not approved for “not having met the eligibility conditions”.

These conditions, however, were not made explicit by the government. “We have been informed that our request has not been approved. Therefore, as a measure to ensure that there are no errors, we have asked our centers not to operate on any account until the matter is resolved, ”Sister Mary stressed.

According to data from UcaNews, in the financial year 2020-2021, the congregation received about 750 million dollars from abroad to support shelters for the last of the last, for a total of over 22 thousand employees and beneficiaries. The foreign contribution is therefore fundamental for the survival of charitable works. The refusal of India is therefore no small problem.

The news, moreover, came two weeks after the investigation by the police of Guajarat, the state of President Narendra Modi, into an orphanage of the Missionaries of Charity for alleged “forced conversions” to Christianity. The charge was immediately denied by the congregation.