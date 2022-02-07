“The blocking of the credit transfer will cost 1,800 yards less”

PADUA – The risk is that the whole sector will be blocked. The president of Confartigianato writes, Roberto Boschettoto the prefect Raffaele Grassi on the assignment of credit. “It is necessary to unlock immediately there credit transfer or to pay the consequences will be citizens and businesses. I am thousands of properties which risk not being restructured and will not benefit from the modernization and energy efficiency operations »writes Boschetto.

The purpose of the letter is to denounce the effects and request the modification of the provisions introduced with article 28 of the Sostegni ter bill which, with the intention of avoid fraud in the use of building bonuses, they limit to only one transfer the transfer of tax credits. A measure designed for punish the “crafty ones of the bonus “, but which actually blocks the entire home sector.

Are approximately 1,800 houses in the province of Padua which risk not being renovated, losing the opportunity to be modernized and made more energy efficient. «Let’s talk about an estimate of around 180 million euros of construction works that will not be carried out, if the squeeze were to pass as it is – explains Boschetto – And we consider that the construction sector in our province was grinding record numbers. Pending the entry into force of the decree, on 7 February (tomorrow, ed.), We are witnessing the “race to sell” these days, but the risk is also that of a rise in interest rates ».

The national president Marco Granelli wrote to the prime minister Mario Draghi, Boschetto asked the president of the Region Luca Zaia and the prefects. Next week there will be a meeting with the Venetian parliamentarians. Confartigianato explains that the ongoing changes in the rules confuse companies, regulatory stability is essential for both entrepreneurs and customers. The market has already stopped at the mere announcement of the change and the entire supply chain is compromised, with economic and reputational damage to the companies which entails the risk of reducing liquidity and business development programs to a minimum.

Furthermore, Confartigianato continues, in doing so mistrust increases towards an effective tool for the green transition, the race towards the objectives of saving and energy efficiency is slowed down and access to incentives becomes elitist. «We ask – Boschetto concludes – the utmost promptness for the correction, because companies cannot bear 60 days of blocking of activities and citizens must not be left by the State in the most absolute uncertainty about the transfer of their tax credits. The correct fight against fraud cannot be the motivation to prevent companies from working and to throw an entire economy into confusion, the country’s economic growth is at stake ».