The bloody scene of Doctor Strange 2 that Marvel decided to eliminate

JAY MAIDMENT

The second movie of Doctor Strange is key in the evolution of the cinematographic universe of Marvel. In this edition, the concept of the multiverse as the foundation of its current strategy is further deepened. with the address of Sam Raini, the film was expected by all fans and some specialists on the subject gave their verdict. Among the objections, one appeared that was not in anyone’s plans and that is a bloody deleted scene that would have completely changed the development of the shoot.

According to the YouTube channel Heavy Spoilers, Doc Strange 2 It started differently. The first scenes were not the multiversal chase of a monster against a variant of America Chavez and the superhero Stephen Vincent Strangebut it was going to have as its protagonist the Scarlet Witch when he murdered Mordo. Being a radical change in history, the writers decided to suppress the bloody act of the actress Wanda Maximoff about the character of Chiwetel Ejiofor.

“Now that the movie has been released, I can say that I know for a fact that there was a scene at the beginning of the movie where Mordo visits Wanda”, commented the journalist who is in charge of giving the news on the channel. And he continued: “If you remember the end of the first Sorcerer Supreme movie, we saw Mordo going about his business of ending the wizarding world. In Doc Strange 2, Stephen Strange even mentions how Mordo has tried to kill him when he meets the Illuminati version. However, this is something we have never seen. It’s definitely not something he really knows about, since Mordo never said anything to that effect in his last appearance”.

The deleted scene of Doctor Strange It served as an excuse for Marvel for Wanda (Maximoff) to show her new attitude in Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe (UCM). The Scarlet Witch was not to waste time and finished, in a matter of seconds, with Mordo in the opening of the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme.

“Mordo was going to be the main villain featured in the movie’s intro and would be used to demonstrate Wanda’s new ruthless attitude.”, highlighted the specialists on the subject. Delving into the subject, they gave more details of what her murder would have been: “Mordo would go to attack her and she would turn him into spaghetti and he would decapitate him seconds after his arrival. It was going to be a great way to start the movie. In a way, it instantly cemented Wanda Maximoff as the sequel’s villain.”

In this image provided by Marvel Studios, from left, Xóchitl Gómez as América Chávez, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange (Marvel Studios via AP)

Finally, they referred to the untimely change in editing: “From that deleted scene, we would jump to the intermediate crossroads, which is where they would introduce us to America Chavez and Defender Strange”.

This production is one of the most anticipated by all moviegoers and they estimate that it will be more successful than the first film. The acting staff is headed by: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor Y Michael Stulhbarg.