the blow that Juve shouldn’t have made. From gambling to crime, the sea is involved. Frozen market for now. The new dress suits the Lady

It was the coup of the century, it turned out to be the deal that Juventus could not afford. Cristiano Ronaldo still weighs heavily on Juventus’ recent history. The budget of the operation is difficult, less linear than it seems. Juve have grown in the brand and have had a player with 30 goals per season. She did not grow up in the Champions League – on the contrary – and had to deal with the pandemic, the blow that just wasn’t needed. It seemed like the best time, it turned out to be the worst even if no one could really know. It is a sort of pact with the devil, on balance, which they made in Turin: he did not return what was hoped for in various respects, today he is again at the center of the investigation. The “paper that theoretically shouldn’t exist“It is in fact the smoking gun that the Piedmontese prosecutors are looking for, perhaps the only element that could lead to an investigation otherwise destined to hit the rubber wall of capital gains. But the research begins to take on the traits of treasure hunt, and that’s not how it’s supposed to work.

In fact, between gambling and crime, the sea is involved. Juventus, with Ronaldo and probably also with operations done too lightly, did stride longer than the leg. On this, from the financial point of view, there should be no doubts and indeed this should be the (re) starting point to correct three years in which almost nothing has really worked. At the criminal level, however, the discourse changes. The crime must be ascertained, and it is not at all obvious that it will happen. We have already said about paper, capital gains are a sensitive issue, transversal, which involves Juventus but also half of Serie A. It is not like that for all fans, attention: it is a perverse and dangerous bubble. Very difficult to say that it is illegal, because if I want to sell a shirt for two million and someone buys it for me, who forbids it? It seems a simplistic reasoning, it is the logic of the market that we try to dismantle. If anything, at the cost of being repetitive, it can be an opportunity for the entire system to review some of its own distortions. Otherwise sooner or later it will crash.

The investigation, however, is there and in many respects it is all-encompassing. Who takes Juventus in January? When does Paulo Dybala’s renewal arrive? And on the freeways how we are moving. Calm down, one of our acquaintances from Livorno would say. With the arrival of the great cold, even all these speeches freeze. Regardless of how much an obligatory move, and although the capital increase does not seem really in doubt, the Juventus club has put pen to paper that these days the business continuity. How can you think that you can move with agility on the market? At the cost of having to cool the minds of readers and fans, the only serious thing to say is that he has to spend the night. On the pitch, at least, Juve sees a minimum of light. It is not worth keeping long in the match against Genoa, we are talking about a team that has practically not shot on goal for four games. But the 4-2-3-1 it can be a road. At least he puts Locatelli and Bentancur in their place, who knows if McKennie can’t adapt there too: fixing the midfield, after all, is the priority. As for the forwards, at a certain point it will take the courage to trust Kean – given the current Morata – and a little space for Kaio Jorge. The future, after all, belongs to the kids.