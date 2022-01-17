The blow to the midterm already hovers over Biden. All the fault of the Republicans?

With more than 10 months to go before the mid-term elections, there is already a sense of defeat among American Democrats. Never had the president’s party, which today controls both the White House and the two Houses of Parliament, been so certain that it would face a blow. Most major newspapers and political commentary programs agree: Joe Biden will lose.

The reasons for so much pessimism – or optimism, from a different point of view – and unanimity are various: since the Second World War no president has ever emerged triumphant in the mid-term elections, with the exception of Bush in 2002, but the fortunately unique event of the attack on the Twin Towers was involved. And with merciless polls and inflation at the highest levels of the last forty years, in short, the prerequisites for overturning the historic trend of midterm scoppola for the president’s party are not seen on the horizon.

In the dialectic of polarization and bipartisan antagonism, the dem are putting out their hands, blaming the Republicans and a couple of moderate Democrats who perfectly fit the scapegoat shoes, first of all Senator Manchin, for putting a spoke in the wheel. change. Republicans who oppose even the most common sense policies, who want to complicate access to the vote, Trumpists still clinging to the Big Lie, convinced that the 2020 elections have been stolen, Manchin against the ecological transition while pocketing by investing in the coal industry .

All true.

With the Republicans and Joe Manchin alone, therefore, we can expect that in the completely blue states, where Republicans have no veto rights, a handful of fifteen Eden on earth, everything will work perfectly, right?

Not really. As summarized by Binyamin Applebaum in an opinion piece in the New York Times that had a strong following a few weeks ago, among the Democrats’ top problems are the Democrats themselves.

If progressive taxation is a cornerstone of the left, how can it be that, among the states with the most regressive and unfair tax system, Nevada, Illinois, and the state of Washington even stand out ahead of Texas? Yet they are all chaired by democratic governors and legislatures. Joe Biden himself had his political birthplace for 36 years serving as a senator in Delaware, which is considered a tax haven home to Apple, American Airlines, Ford, Coca-Cola, Google, and a long list of others. companies.

It is in the blue painted blue of states like Oregon, Massachusetts, New York or Maryland that the cost of living has soared to prohibitive levels and the economic inequality index is higher. According to MIT, a single adult today would need a net salary of at least $ 3,000 a month to be able to afford to live in Boston!

Among the streets of the Golden State, bastion of progressivism, the (rightly) very popular protests of Black Lives Matter paraded, right where the housing crisis is at its worst. In California, the median price of a house is $ 834,000 – median!

Although the representatives of the Democratic Party, and their constituents, profess that a roof over their heads is a human right, building housing units is now very difficult in many of their states. Not so much for lack of space, but because those same communities that so vehemently marched for the rights of minorities have opposed any project to build affordable condominiums in their neighborhoods for decades, to keep the real estate value of their properties high. A centuries-old practice, which in America is at the basis of not only urban segregation, but also of services and possibilities offered to non-white ethnic communities.

That there are contradictions between Republicans and Democrats is undeniable; however, the president’s party is expected to resolve many internally as well.