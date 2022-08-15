The blows of the drug trafficker against the population collide with the security policy of López Obrador

Neither the drama of the mine, nor the economy, nor education, nor health, nor energy policy. Nothing seems to make a dent in the social consideration enjoyed by the President of the Government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who that week again exhibited international surveys that place him at the top of the ranking among the best valued leaders in the world. Mexico has a characteristic, however, that also places it in the first global positions, but it is not to boast about it: the enormous violence that devastates the territory, with around 30,000 deaths a year. And that does keep the ruler in suspense and has the social networks on fire. The insecurity that the population has experienced these days, with businesses and public and private transport set on fire in several states, prison riots and shootings at will that have left up to 11 dead in Ciudad Juárez, is something that worries a country anesthetized around an idea: violence is between criminals.

The shots this week, although it is not the first time, were not against that fixed target that they have come to call organized crime: in the same way, by pure trigger, journalists, merchants, prisoners and a four-year-old child have died. And that worries the National Palace. “This is the most unfortunate thing about this matter because it is something that had not been presented and hopefully it will not happen again, because the innocent civilian population was attacked as a kind of retaliation. It was not just the confrontation between two groups, but there came a time when they started shooting civilians,” the president said in his morning conference.

By then, the violence had raged in Jalisco and Guanajuato, but Ciudad Juárez laid the victims a few hours later. And the president’s speech was followed by a day of relentless vandalism in four points of Baja California. The authorities soon got to work and Public Security reported arrests in those territories. Up to 17 between Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada and Playa de Rosarito, to give just a few examples. On Saturday, another joint operation was announced between the armed forces of all levels in Michoacán with a balance of 164 detainees and dozens of weapons seized. The matter is still in a dark haze, with more questions than answers.

The security of the population, in any case, now seems to be the concern of the Government, which has taken some steps, albeit controversial, in that direction. The announcement that the National Guard will become a military corps under the full direction of the Secretary of National Defense has sparked a debate that has not yet been closed, which raises important issues to be taken into account: the militarization of public life, well, of the streets of any city; the benefits or not that this may have de facto in the fight against violence or even corruption, from which the military are not free from sin; and obscurantism when they have to account for their actions, eventually abuses of power.

Proof of the discomfort that bullets generate in political day-to-day life, both for the government and for the party that supports it, Morena, are also the opinions published this week by Senator Ricardo Monreal. Uncomfortable and critical character in the ranks of Morena, yes. But still “in full endorsement” of his support for the president, he considers that “it is necessary that the three powers of the Union and the three orders of government make way for an immediate and in-depth review of the security strategy implemented by the federal government ”.

A shift in federal security policy is not likely to be announced. It will be necessary to glimpse possible changes in the traditional discourse of hugs, not bullets, which is always raised by a president who, as a candidate, tried to distance himself from the policies of his predecessors in this matter. And in concrete political measures that move away from the apathy in this matter of which his opponents accuse him.

The presidential elections of 2024 are close and López Obrador has repeated that this date will be the beginning of his political retirement, but not before having shown that both he and his government team “are different”. Corruption is one of his constant battlefields, but the decline in insecurity in the country will be proof that the right decisions have been made. And in recent years, the results say little or nothing in this regard. “I don’t think accidents like the one with the mine are going to affect his popularity, rather it can work in his favor, he is located in that debate. He has even visited the scene of the accident, something he has not done before, although he was asked to do so”, for example in the tragedy of metro line 12, which left 26 fatalities, says analyst Francisco Abundis, from Parametria. It is, as he sees it, insecurity that can dislodge him. “Until now, the discourse has been that they kill each other, that violence is a drug thing and has nothing to do with citizenship, as if the State had no responsibility for the rest. But what happened in Ciudad Juárez breaks his arguments”, continues Abundis. “There he had no choice but to recognize that what happened was unusual.”

Now we will have to see how the president’s hurt words after the furious attack on the population that dined at a pizzeria, asked for a job in a store or bought supplies translate into a shift in the strategy against criminal crime that exhibits its power without complexes even in front of the military barracks.

Meanwhile, López Obrador continues to show the statistics that make him one of the most valued in the world. “Modi, from India, has always been in first place, and last week he was 10 points ahead of me and now it’s only five or six, five points. I apologize, because it bothers you a lot [a los adversarios políticos] and they are going to have breakfast”, he said this week in the morning. With a rocky smile, she reveled in the graph of international popularity. “Look, this is how we are, this is from yesterday, these are all the presidents, they are, how many? 22″.

