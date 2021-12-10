the blucerchiati chase away fear, Sheva’s team crashes to the bottom – Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

D’Aversa’s team dominates the field and scores with Gabbiadini twice and Caputo. The rossoblu in trouble, only Salernitana has fewer points for the moment

You’ll never walk alone sing the 20 thousand of Marassi and God only knows how much both teams would need never walk alone. Genoa because since the change on the bench took place they have collected only one point and scored their only goal yesterday, Sampdoria as they have just returned from a week D’Aversa with elegance defined unique, at the mercy of a corporate storm. An icy north wind blows up Genoa while Ferrero’s ghost stretches out over the stadium: first the ultrs choose to snub him, limiting themselves without many frills to display the banner Beyond all obstacles, but then during the evening the Ferrero man of m choir rises … and then a nostalgic appeal to the one who is seen as the only one capable of restoring dignity to society: Luca Vialli score us a goal.

There would be all the signs for a collapse of D’Aversa’s team. Instead, the coach of Samp (who without the arrest of the resigning president would probably have been exonerated) wait just 7 ‘before seeing his team take the lead: Candreva’s cross brushed from the right and Gabbiadini’s plastic twist who heads the goal that immediately changes the pace of the match. The Sampdoria are well placed on the pitch, with Colley and Yoshida impervious to the unrealistic attacks of Pandev and Ekuban and with the right-wing chain formed by Bereszynski and Candreva in constant pressure on opponents.

Genoa struggles to grind the game, and for the whole first half he leaves Audero idle. In the second half, after a sensational missed opportunity by Hernani, Caputo doubles the goal by returning Candreva’s shot rejected by Sirigu. Pandev would have the chance to halve the disadvantage but Yoshida overcomes himself, until Gabbiadini achieves the trio from outside the area, thanks also to the deviation of Vanheusden: first the goal is canceled for offside by Caputo, then when the striker has already been replaced, the Var gives the ok.

Right, took over, find the network of Genoa pride. Too little, so it ends with the rossobl head bowed under the curve, while the Sampdoria bench in celebration.

Of course, the corporate troubles continue: scheduled for December 15th the meeting of creditors of Farvem, one of the former president’s companies at risk of bankruptcy. I hope Ferrero has seen the game, played and won for him Gianluca Vidal sighed at the stadium. Meanwhile arrived the official engagement as director of Genoa of Johannes Spors, former Vitesse talent scout: 39 years old, German, experiences with Hoffenheim, Red Bull Leipzig as the right hand of Rangnick and Hamburg. Sheva hopes in his nose: he is credited with the discoveries and enhancement of Firmino, Naby Keita and Werner. For this Genoa even lower talents would be enough.