The Blue and the Red Boy, masterpieces of eternal youth

One hundred years later, the exact day he left, The Blue Boy returned to Trafalgar Square, an extraordinary painting by Thomas Gainsborough, sold by the Duke of Westminster to the great merchant Joseph Duveen in 1921. Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden, San Marino, California He left the National Gallery on January 25, 1922, after being exhibited three weeks – it seems that 90,000 people came to see him before he left for the United States – and is here again. , alas only visiting, rare loan from the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Garden in San Marino, Califor …