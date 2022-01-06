the blue club asked ASL Torino to comment on the matter

Naples football – Will Zielinski, rrahmani and Lobotka be able to take the field in Juve-Napoli? Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport underlines the discordant opinion between ASL1 and ASL 2 of Naples. The club asked the Turin ASL to comment on the matter.

“Translated it means that Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski cannot play tonight. At this point one wonders why the medical staff started those players, but here we enter the field of interpretations. At Napoli they followed the protocol of the Football Association signed in the June 2020 which in these cases authorizes the players in contact with positives to be able, albeit experiencing a “soft” quarantine, to carry out the home-work journey. So by going to play, their work, the three could have played. Asl, competent in health matters, has ignored that protocol citing others more stringent than the law. Napoli does not give up and asked the ASL of Turin to express itself on the matter “