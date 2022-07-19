The Blue Diamond company gets another juicy deal in Cuba, this time in Havana

Canadian tour company Blue Diamond Resorts will manage the five-star Paseo del Prado hotel in Havanaas reported in a statement released by media such as TravelTradeCaribbean.

Until now managed by the French chain Accor, the hotel located on the corner of San Lázaro street and Malecón avenue, was inaugurated in 2019 with 250 rooms. The facility belongs to Gaviota Tourist Groupof the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).

Blue Diamond expects to begin operations on August 1, 2022 with a new name for the hotel: Royalton Habana.

Mohamad Fawzi, General Director of Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba pointed out: “Royalton Habana will allow us to evolve in city tourism with a hotel focused on luxury with which we can make our customers enjoy great experiences. We are convinced that it will become a benchmark hotel, both for Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba as for the region.

Although this hotel will not be the first city hotel operated by Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, it will be the first city hotel within the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio.

Blue Diamond Resorts consolidates throughout the Caribbean as the fastest growing company, having 36 properties in its portfolio and more than 10,000 rooms in the region.

This novelty is part of the lucrative agreements that the Canadian company has reached with the Cuban government. Weeks ago, Blue Diamond Resorts announced that it will manage the tourist center of Cayo Largo del Sur exclusively.

The company received a special import license to supply its businesses with products such as Nutella or peanut butter. Also It will remodel the Cayo Largo airport to receive larger planes.