The ‘blue hole’ in the Swedish sky that reveals northern lights and lunar rainbows

  • Lola Akinmade Akerström
  • BBC Travel *

Stunning Northern Lights appear over Lake Tornetrask and Mount Nuolja in Swedish Lapland

Stunning Northern Lights appear over Lake Tornetrask and Mount Nuolja in Swedish Lapland.

“I’m not so sure we’ll be able to see them,” said my videographer colleague Erik Jaråker, looking at the mist around him.

I was driving towards one of the northernmost towns in Sweden, Abisko, located 250 kms. north of the Arctic Circle.

We were stuck in the middle of a snow storm with zero visibility and all around us the mountains of Abisko National Park had turned into a white sea

We were going to photograph the elusive aurora borealis, nature’s spectacular festival of lights that occurs when explosions on the Sun’s surface, called solar flares, collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere to create brilliant bands of red, green and purple.

