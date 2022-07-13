News

The blue macaws that were saved from extinction after inspiring the movie Rio

Spix Macaw.

Spix’s macaws were declared extinct in the wild in 2019.

A study by the international organization BirdLife declared in 2019 that the Spix’s macaw, a fairly rare blue bird that inhabited northeast Brazil, had become extinct in the wild and that only about 50 individuals remained in captivity.

The news did not go unnoticed among the general public because that species had served as inspiration for the popular movie “Rio”, which Blue Sky Studios released in 2011 and told the story of a blue parrot that was the last of its kind.

However, this week it became known that German and Brazilian conservationists have managed, after two years of research, to reinsert a group of pairs of these birds in their natural habitat.

“The project is going very well,” biologist Tom White of the US Fish and Wildlife Service and technical advisor to the rescue project told the British newspaper The Guardian.

