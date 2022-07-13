The blue macaws that were saved from extinction after inspiring the movie Rio

Drafting

BBC News World

11 July 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Spix’s macaws were declared extinct in the wild in 2019.

A study by the international organization BirdLife declared in 2019 that the Spix’s macaw, a fairly rare blue bird that inhabited northeast Brazil, had become extinct in the wild and that only about 50 individuals remained in captivity.

The news did not go unnoticed among the general public because that species had served as inspiration for the popular movie “Rio”, which Blue Sky Studios released in 2011 and told the story of a blue parrot that was the last of its kind.

However, this week it became known that German and Brazilian conservationists have managed, after two years of research, to reinsert a group of pairs of these birds in their natural habitat.

“The project is going very well,” biologist Tom White of the US Fish and Wildlife Service and technical advisor to the rescue project told the British newspaper The Guardian.

“It’s been almost a month since we released the birds and they have all survived,” he said.

The Spix’s macaws had been bred in Germany, with the help of artificial insemination methods, and then taken to Brazil, where they were reintegrated into the wild.

extinct and famous

Concern about the conservation of these birds began 20 years ago, when the last sighting of a specimen in the wild was documented.

First identified in the mid-19th century, the species had suffered from the reduction of its habitat, especially deforestation in this area of ​​the South American country.

image source, Getty Images Caption, These birds inspired the animated film “Rio”.

After the declaration of extinction in the wild in 2019, efforts were unified to prevent its definitive disappearance.

This effort has been led by the Association for the Conservation of Endangered Parrots (ACTP), which managed to gather a group of Spix’s macaws, carry out socialization projects with the communities where these birds were going to be released. and now monitor its reinstallation.

Before leaving his post, former President Michel Temer declared a protection zone in the state of Bahiain the northeast of the country.

They also spoke with the local community, which in the past had hunted another blue-colored macaw (the hyacinth macaw) for its feathers, so that they would not do the same with the newly arrived group of birds.

“We know how to reintroduce parrots, there are now multiple publications and case studies showing that yes, we can get birds, go out into the wild and make them survive,” Don Brightsmith, a bird and conservation expert at Texas A&M University, who is advising on the project.

So far, the pairs of Spix’s macaws that were released into the protected area have remained close to the place where they were released, but have already begun to familiarize themselves with the food in their new habitat.

“The key, and one of the objectives of this project, is for the birds to reproduce more quickly, but above all independently in this new environment,” he says.