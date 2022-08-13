The blue mask of Rosalía’s famous reel is the one that will save your bad face (and it’s on sale)

Photo credit: Mariano Regidor – Getty Images

It’s being his most famous and important tour, our loved one ‘Rosalía’ is in the middle of the ‘Motomami’ tour and keeping up with his rhythm is impossible. From the physical form, the demand on stage, the coordination of a tour that passes through many cities and also, an impeccable aesthetic.

Obviously there have to be many hours of effort and care of the body and skin so that the artist is always with this physique. One of the most viral videos that she has had in her history on social networks was the last ‘reel’, where Rosalía simulated various situations of her daily life that showed various facets of her.

In one of the scenes, she wears a blue mask on her face and a rolled-up towel in her hair.. This gave us clues and we have found the exact product that, beyond being part of a funny Instagram content, is its ally. What we believe is that when you know all its benefits, it will be yours too.

Secret Revealed: It’s Ole Henriksen’s ‘Cold Plunge Pore Mask’

This mask is inspired by the cold soak phase of the Scandinavian sauna cycle where the pores are opened with a steam sauna followed by a cold soak which causes the pores to contract, this mask feels almost icy on the skinsomething that does not hurt us at all seeing the weather, which is scorching.

If Ole Henriksen products already pamper the skin of celebrities like Charlize TheronHalle Berry or Sophie Turner, How could the musical star of the moment not fall into the #OleGlow world?

It is a refreshing and purifying mask with clay that minimizes the appearance of pores instantly smoothes skin texture and controls excess oil throughout the day.

Hides the size of your pores, cleaning them in depth and leaving a pleasant sensation of freshness.

When mixed with water, this turquoise blue clay mask melts and forms a pleasant foam that removes excess oil and impurities. Formulated with AHA and BHA acids, it significantly improves skin texture.

Restores balance thanks to the action of the Green Fusion Complex (a powerful mix of active plant ingredients such as extracts of green tea, eucalyptus, kelp and Irish moss) and neem oil, which regenerate the skin, leaving it fresh, rejuvenated and with luminosity

It is priced at 35.99 euros and is on sale at Sephora.

Psst… We also recommend the glycolic scrub that smells like lemon cake, it’s wonderful.

