the Blue Monday promotion offers discounts and offers only for today – Nerd4.life

MediaWorld has launched a new promotion especially for Blue Monday, that is, today, Monday January 17, 2022, with discounts and offers valid only for this day and also including quite interesting products from the point of view of video games.

Today is the so-called “Blue Monday”, which according to a more or less scientific theory should represent the saddest day of the year, precisely in terms of feelings and mental state of most people.

MediaWorld students on Blue Monday with various discounts and themed offers

It is not clear how reliable the research of the British psychologist Cliff Arnall of Cardiff University, which gave rise to the tradition, can be, but in fact Blue Monday has now become institutionalized and now provides an opportunity for assorted discounts, of course, like these of MediaWorld visible on this page of the official site.

The discounts are valid for 24 hours only for today, January 17, 2022, so hurry up if you are interested in the products in question. You can find all the offers at this address on the MediaWorld site, but among these we point out, for example, in the area TV, the 55-inch Sony OLED KE55A8 for $ 1,199, the 50-inch LG NanoCell 50NANO776PA for $ 679 and the 55-inch LG OLED B16 for $ 1,199, as well as the 48-inch Sony OLED A9 for $ 1,299.

In the more related to the video games and computer science we find the Thrustmaster T300 RS steering wheel for € 309, the ASUS TUF FX516PE gaming laptop for € 1359, the ASUS FX516PM for € 1,649 and the HP Elitebook 830 G7 for € 899. In addition there are also the Next Level Racing GT Elite Cockpit set for 199 euros, the Logitech G935 headphones for 149 euros and some SSDs such as the 512 GB SAMSUNG 970 PRO NVMe for 133 euros and the 2 TB WD_BLACK P50 for 433 euros.

