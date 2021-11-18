the blue screen of death will return to being blue – Nerd4.life

The blue screen of death or blue screen of death if you prefer is a terrible thing, not only because it suddenly stops everything we are doing, but because it can be a symptom of hardware errors or in any case of major system problems. At the same time, however, it is a Windows icon, slightly different in the case of the first versions of the operating system but almost always characterized by an intense blue color. This until Windows 11 which changed its way, focusing on a lapidary black, at least until the update to the official build 22000.346 which will be available for everyone in the next few weeks and has brought the good old bsod back to its traditional color.

The blue screen of death, however, has already been black in the past, after the navy blue beginnings of Windows 1.0 and Windows 2.0 ASCII-filled error screens. At that point, with the very important transition to Windows 3.0, the error screen was finally populated with understandable writings, but turning black, at least until the first important update. In fact, already with Windows 3.1 we have returned to the blue with a screen that would have remained unchanged, in the desktop versions of Windows, up to Windows XP.

The blue, however, remained even in the case of Windows XP. What changed was the text that returned to change with Windows 8 becoming, thanks to the addition of the sorry face on a background with a more delicate shade, the blue screen of death we know today, with the small addition of a QR code starting from Windows 10. And here it is with Windows 11, which fortunately has brought much more relevant news, Microsoft has attempted a return to black, in any case the classic color of the start-up and a thousand other screens, however, finding itself having to face that wonderful beast called nostalgia.