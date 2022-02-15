the blue team returns after three ends – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13:56 WHAT A PLYS ERROR! Completely “smooth” the red stone of Mosaner!

13:55 Mosaner’s idea is not bad, he puts the red stone in the red circle, lower part.

13:54 Plys high on the blue circle with his yellow stone.

13:53 Mosaner looks for the distant double fail, it was complicated, he finds only one, red that goes behind the yellow.

13:52 Inside also the other stone, now brought to the blue circle by Hamilton.

13:52 He seeks the double fail Arman, he fails because a yellow stone remains inside.

13:51 Hamilton moves to the white circle on the left, exactly halfway between the two parts.

13:50 Arman places the central guard.

13:50 Landsteiner carries his stone over the blue circle on the left.

13:49 Giovanella’s pass, which empties everything.

13:49 Landsteiner’s failure on time.

13:48 The fourth end begins with Giovanella who immediately goes to the red circle.

13:46 AND RETORNAZ THE TWO POINTS FIND THEM! STONE IN THE CENTER, 3-2 ITALY!

13:45 A Shuster fails the double fail! The last shot is Italian and therefore there is also the possibility of regaining the advantage!

13:44 Retornaz finds a single fail, perhaps not the way he wanted it.

13:42 Another rejection of Shuster on the central red.

13:41 Single pass by Mosaner, who complains that the stones don’t turn.

13:40 The double failure of Plys is there, but not perfect. A red, Italian stone remains inside.

13:39 Mosaner removes the two yellow stones from the center, now only the two red ones are left. Shuster indicates the attempt to remove both.

13:38 Plys puts another high guard to the left.

13:37 Arman leans on Hamilton’s tall yellow stone, a situation that is not easy to interpret.

13:36 Hamilton “surrounds” the red stone, there are two yellow ones now around.

13:35 Good choice of Arman this time! He puts the central stone and for now the point belongs to him.

13:34 Central stone placed by Hamilton behind the guards.

13:34 Giovanella’s attempt is too strong and she goes away.

13:33 The second US stone is quite aligned, this time really on guard.

13:33 High guard for Giovanella.

13:32 Landsteiner starts in the third end, it remains a bit long to be a guard attempt.

13:30 And the colon arrives. USA ahead 1-2 after two ends against Italy.

13:29 Simple rejection of Retornaz, at this point one is enough for Shuster to carry the Americans forward.

13:28 Shuster pulls quite long on the white circle, on the center line. Last stone now.

13:27 Retornaz hits the guard, but fails to take the other stone away. Use potentially with two points in the hands.

13:26 It remains just inside the stone of Plys, on the left.

13:25 Mosaner throws out the yellow stone.

13:24 Another American stone on the left, placed by Plys.

13:24 Almost missed by Arman on the guard, the wrong call, however, is from Mosaner.

13:23 Hamilton sees the stone slip away after the rejection, good news for Italy.

13:23 Arman’s stone risks escaping, stay on the right after the failure.

13:22 Hamilton removes the red stone from the center with a failure.

13:21 Guard also placed by Arman, much higher.

13:20 This time Landsteiner changes direction, guard to the left.

13:20 Reboccia of Giovanella.

13:19 Landsteiner pass.

13:18 The second end begins, Giovanella immediately goes to the red circle.

13:17 THERE IS A FLIP! Italy takes the point home despite a not perfect end!

13:16 Shuster finds a brilliant solution in the center, on the red circle. He will need to fail to make the point.

13:14 Retornaz removes the outer stone to try to put his red in the center, but the strength is a little too much. You will have to look for the single point shortly.

13:13 Shuster fails, but his stone goes outwards.

13:12 Simple pass by Mosaner but he hoped to make the stone spin a little. Two remain for their respective teams.

13:12 Plys rejects Mosaner’s red stone halfway between a blue and white circle.

13:11 Good play by Mosaner, who fails the two yellow stones.

13:11 Plys’ stone is likely to remain short, it just passes the red line, but it is not exactly the most correct move.

13:10 Arman opens the game.

13:10 Hamilton puts a second stone not far from the center.

13:09 Double failure of Arman, two yellow stones go away.

13:09 Hamilton puts his stone on the blue circle, he wanted to do something better.

13:08 Giovanella leaves Landsteiner’s stone at home, making her mistake come out.

13:07 Landsteiner’s stone sends Giovanella’s stone away.

13:06 Giovanella puts her first stone just above the center.

13:05 Landsteiner begins and immediately puts a guard not far from the circles.

13:04 We are now close to the start, the last warm-up phases!

13:03 Italy that lines up Giovanella in place of Gonin, for the rest of the team unchanged. The Azzurri will have the last stone.

13:02 All the teams involved today enter the National Aquatics Center.

12:59 Last preparations underway in China before the start.

12:56 We are now less than ten minutes from the start as far as Italy-USA is concerned.

12:53 The next two matches of Italy, after the one with the USA, will relate to the comparisons with Denmark (tomorrow, 7:05) and Norway (Thursday, 2:05).

12:50 We also remember the contemporary matches to this one: Sweden-Great Britain, Norway-China and the Russian-Canada Olympic Committee.

12:47 Already in the semifinals there is Sweden, who beat Denmark 8-3 in the night. Instead, the Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland lost, but the latter from the States, which by winning can therefore qualify by eliminating Italy at the same time.

12:44 We recall that at the moment the Azzurri are ninth in the standings with one victory and 5 defeats.

12:41 The Azzurri, in short, must have big hands from the other games: maximum two victories for China, maximum one for Russia and Switzerland (and there is also some mutual crossing in the last three matches).

12:38 Beyond all the possible combinations for Italy regarding residual hopes of entering the semifinals, it is from this comparison that everything passes. The Italian team, in fact, is obliged to win: a defeat would automatically expel them.

12:35 Good end in the morning, or if you prefer early in the afternoon, to all OA Sport readers, and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the match between Italy and the United States which is worth a lot for the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-USA, match valid for the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Azzurri return to the ice of the Chinese capital to face the Olympic Champions in a decisive clash for the fate of the round robin: the tricolor quartet is forced to win if they still want to hope for a very difficult qualification to the semifinalsan objective for which many other joints from the other scheduled meetings are also needed.

Joel Retornaz and his teammates only beat Switzerland, losing five games at the Games. Italy wants to raise its head and will be called upon to face the difficult Americans led by the histrionic John Shuster: to win to remain attached to the flexible hope of passing the turn. It will be necessary to play a thick game, without errors and with great personality, without awe and with the hope of doing well.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from Italy-USA, a match valid for the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: chronicle in real time, minute by minute, end after end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss a thing. It starts at 13.05. Have a good fun.

