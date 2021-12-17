the blues fly to Beijing 2022 !!! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH: ITALY QUALIFIED FOR THE OLYMPICS

17.48 With great pride and joy for this qualification for the Winter Olympics, our LIVE LIVE ends here. Thanks for following us and stay with us for analysis and comments!

17.47 After Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Russia, the United States and China, Italy also flies to the Olympics! The last qualifier will emerge tomorrow from the match between the Czech Republic and Denmark!

17.46 RETORNAZ CANCELS THE TWO CZECH STONES !!!!! ITALY FLIES TO BEIJING 2022 !!!! 6-5 TO THE CZECH REPUBLIC !!!!! WE ARE AT THE WINTER OLYMPICS !!! GREAT COMPANY OF OUR GUYS !!!

17.44 Two stones valid for the Czech Republic. Last stone for Italy which is worth Beijing 2022. We are in the hands of Joel Retornaz, our ace in the hole.

17.42 There is only one shot at the Czechs and the situation is far from rosy for the Bohemians …

17.40 MOSANER’S GREAT SHOT !! Only a yellow stone remains inside the home!

17.38 Situation that remains favorable to Italy which can benefit from the last stone.

17.36 No problem for Italy which is managing the stone inside the house without taking risks.

17.33 Gonin very well with the first pitch: he cancels the Czech stone and puts the yellow stone inside the home.

17.31 Perfect Klima! He solves a difficult situation and makes a point for the Czechs. Before the last end Italy-Czech Republic 6-5. Tension skyrocketing: the Winter Olympics are being played!

17.29 RETORNAZZZZZZZZZZZ !!!!!!!! CLEAR THE STONE OF KLIMA !!! Three stones valid for Italy, now a difficult task for Klima in the last stone.

17.28 Great shot by Klima! He approaches the center and at this moment gives a point to the Czech Republic.

17.27 Well Retornaz! Two stones remain valid for Italy!

17.25 Very good Mosaner !! There are potentially four points valid for Italy!

17.24 Great work of the blues! They protect the three stones with a stone in the path of the home!

17.23 Great shot by Arman! Three stones valid for Italy !!

17.22 Not very well Bohac! He fails to cancel the yellow stone, putting it inside the home.

17.20 Very good Mosaner and Gonin in brushing! Two potential points for Italy right now.

17.18 Hammer to the Czechs in the ninth end: the last stone thrown will be red.

17.16 Good defense of the Czech Republic: only one point for Italy thanks to Retornaz. 6-4 for the Azzurri after eight ends.

17.14 Retornaz invalidates the Czech stone, but the point remains red provisionally.

17.13 Nice shot by Klima! Remove the Italian stone and leave two red stones inside the house.

17.11 Mosaner does not find the second valid stone.

17.09 Bohac puts the stone on the trajectory of the Italian one: difficult to increase the loot.

17.07 Extraordinary Arman !! Cancel both Czech stones!

17.06 Arman goes to remove a red stone from the central trajectory.

17.04 Gonin this time almost finds the center: Candra has to answer.

17.01 Gonin cancels Candra’s stone: nothing done after the first two pitches.

16.59 Only one point for the Czech Republic! Italy’s “encirclement” plan works: 5-4 for the Azzurri who have granted only one valid stone.

16.54 For a little while Klima does not make an omelette! Slightly moves the red stone away from the center, but it remains valid and carries a point.

16.49 Good web developed by Italy which will probably grant only one point to the Czech Republic.

16.47 Mosaner puts another stone in the house: only one stone remains for the Czechs, Italy has built a cage around it.

16.45 After multiple consultations, Arman pulls away from the center to further clog the situation.

16.43 Candra stone remains the closest to the center: there are four very close stones inside the house.

16.41 Good stone of Candra that finds the center by moving the Italian stone sideways.

16.40 The first two shots of both teams are off the home.

16.38 INGENUITY OF THE CZECH REPUBLIC! Klima does not use the last stone and no one scores! It remains 5-3 for Italy after six ends.

16.36 And Cernovsky makes the Italian stone invalid. It’s up to Retornaz for the last two shots.

16.35 Mosaner removes the red stone: there is always a yellow stone in the middle of the house.

16.33 Italy remains a valid stone: we will now see what the Czechs will opt for.

16.31 Bohac invalidates one of the two Italian stones inside the home.

16.30 Candra removes Gonin’s second stone that stood in the way of the first.

16.28 Classic excellent opening by Gonin who puts the very precise stone in the center.

16.26 Interval of a few minutes to allow the two quartets to refresh themselves. Tense match for both teams: access to the Olympics is up for grabs!

16.23 And a point arrives for Italy with Retornaz’s shot: 5-3 for the Azzurri in the middle of the game.

16.21 Very large stone thrown by Klima !! Cancel both yellow stones.

16.19 Great shot of Retornaz !! Two more valid stones from Italy! Last stone for Klima in this fifth end.

16.17 Good shot by Klima which puts Italy in the condition of having to cancel its stone.

16.16 Cernovsky cancels one of the two Italian stones, but does not keep the red stone inside the home!

16.14 A couple of valid Italian stones remain: the Czech Republic must begin cleaning up the house.

16.11 Gonin still good! After the first two pitches, Italy has two stones in the house.

16.10 Excellent opening by Gonin: Italy in this end must exploit the hammer.

16.08 And Klima cancels the second Italian stone: two points for the Czech Republic and a situation that is back in discussion. Italy-Czech Republic 4-3 after four ends.

16.06 Retornaz cancels one of the two Czech stones, but Klima can give two points to his quartet.

16.04 Great shot by Klima and two Italian stones are pushed away in one blow!

16.01 Mosaner cancels Cernovsky’s stone again: a film already seen. The Czechs don’t know how to unravel this situation.

15.59 The two formations are canceling each other out: the Czechs are approaching the center and Italy promptly cancels. This is to the benefit of the Azzurri who still have the stone in the center of the house.

15.57 Bohac crashes into the two Italian stones placed to protect the central trajectory!

15.56 Candra does Italy a favor! Accommodate the Gonin stone even closer to the center.

15.54 Gonin !! In the center of the home !! Grand opening!

15.52 Only one point obtained by Italy! Retornaz’s shot is not exciting, but still Italy goes 4-1.

15.50 Klima does the maximum by canceling one of the two Italian stones: now the last word will be up to the blues in this end.

15.48 This time Mosaner’s shot is good and Italy potentially would have two points.

15.47 Bene Cernovsky and Italy no longer remain valid stones inside the house.

15.45 Not a great shot by Mosaner that cancels two Czech stones, but a valid stone cancels itself.

15.42 Bohac puts the stone at a span from the Italian one, but slightly further from the center.

15.40 Arman! He puts the third yellow stone inside the house. The Czech Republic will have to do an extensive cleanup.

15.37 Immediately nice shot by Simone Gonin! Very close to the center, great brushed work by Arman and Mosaner.

15.36 Klima makes the most of the last stone and gives a point to the Czech Republic: 3-1 Italy after two ends.

15.34 Retornazzzz !!!! It is a sentence !!! Great shot, but now the last stone is Czech.

15.32 Splendid Klima shot! Now the stone closest to the center is from the Czech Republic.

15.30 Mosaner cleans up the red stone! Two more Italian stones inside the house!

15.28 The Czech team calls the time-out, which has to face an already complex situation in the second end: there are two Italian stones potentially bearers of points.

15.26 Candra manages to cancel one of the three Italian stones inside the home.

15.24 Another great shot by Gonin! Italy has already placed three stones inside the house!

15.22 Two excellent brushes by Mosaner and Arman: Italy starts well also in the second end.

15.20 AND RETORNAZ TAKE ADVANTAGE !!!! THREE VALID ITALIAN STONES !!! ITALY-CZECH REPUBLIC 3-0 AFTER THE FIRST END!

15.18 Nice shot by Klima, now Italy must take advantage of the last stone.

15.17 RETURN !!!! Cancel the Czech stone close to the center! Great shot! Now Italy has three stones in the home!

15.15 Klima pushes away a well placed yellow stone. Now it is not easy for Italy to score points in this end.

15.13 Mosaner cancels one of the two Czech stones in the house. Right now the stone closest to the center is from the Czech Republic.

15.11 Bad shot by Mosaner. Italy, however, at this moment would mark a point.

15.09 Arman chases away the red stone inside the Bohac house! Great hit & roll.

15.08 Splendid stone by Simone Gonin that stops in the middle of the house!

15.06 Two Italian stones inside the home after the first two pitches! Great boot of our boys.

15.04 IT BEGINS! Hammer to Italy who will have the last stone in the first end.

15.02 The Czech Republic presents itself with Jiri Candra, Radek Bohac, Marek Cernovsky and Lukas Klima.

14.59 Five wins and three defeats for the Czechs who have fenced against Norway, Italy and Holland so far.

14.56 The Czech Republic secured third place last night by winning the direct match against Denmark 7-5.

14.53 The Czech Republic has already been beaten by Italy in the group 7-2. Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Simone Gonin have all the credentials to repeat themselves.

14.50 Thanks to the second place obtained in the group, Italy has guaranteed two chances to access the Olympics: in the event of a defeat today, there would be a sort of parachute match tomorrow against Denmark.

14.47 The Azzurri in the Italian group have collected seven victories and only one defeat against Norway which has already collected the pass for Beijing 2022.

14.44 Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Czech Republic, the first play-off of the 2021 pre-Olympic curling tournament.

The play-off scenarios for Italy

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Czech Republic, the first play-off of the curling qualifying tournament at the 2022 Olympics which takes place on the ice of Leeuwarden (Netherlands).

With a victory we fly to Beijing: this is Italy’s goal. Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Simone Gonin they have made a great journey in the Italian group: seven victories and only one defeat against the Norwegian battleship that has already qualified for the Olympics. In the match that took place in the first phase, the Azzurri dominated the Czechs by winning 7-2. The condition looks excellent, after yesterday’s two clear wins against Japan and Germany. In the event of a defeat in the first play-off, there will be the rescue donut on Saturday against Denmark.

There Czech Republic he snatched right from the very same Denmark third place thanks to the victory in last night’s direct match. Good progress by the Czechs so far: five wins and three defeats against Italy, Norway and Holland. Jiri Candra, Radek Bohac, Marek Cernovsky and Lukas Klima they certainly form a good quartet, but it appears within the reach of the Italian team.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE text of Italy-Czech Republic, the first decisive play-off to access the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. It starts at 15.00. Have fun and come on Azzurri!

Photo: © WCF / Céline Stucki