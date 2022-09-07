the Blues take action for the succession of Tuchel, Cristiano Ronaldo at the origin of the tensions between Boehly and the German?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

After 100 games at the head of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel was sacked this morning by the Blues after a sluggish start to the season, again symbolized yesterday by the defeat in the Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb. But not only. Relations with new owner Todd Boehly are said to have precipitated the German’s downfall. A departure that will however be expensive. As revealed by Daily Mail, the amount could amount to 17 million euros. From the point of view of his succession, if Mauricio Pochettino and Zinédine Zidane have mentioned, it is indeed Graham Potter who would be the favorite of the new management. Chelsea are said to have already approached Brighton to find out if it was possible to speak with the 47-year-old technician. In the event of an agreement found by the latter, the Blues will have to pay a sum of around 11.5 million euros to buy out the last years of Potter’s contract with the Seagulls. 🏴 ViaMichelin pic.twitter.com/Ow0sA8OaPM — Onze Mondial (@OnzeMondial) September 7, 2022

The CR7 case would have divided the two men!

To come back to the relations between Boehly and Tuchel, Matt Law reveals that the American’s interest in the five-time Ballon d’Or would have caused an early difference of opinion between the two men.

The London club owner was very reluctant to accept a simple ‘no’ as an answer from Tuchel. The latter, meanwhile, seemed exasperated at having to explain his reasons for not wanting to sign Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer.

As a reminder, the Blues finally recruited Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the last day of the transfer window to occupy the role of scorer, the Gabonese who was happy to find the coach he had known during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

