Now he is my inseparable friend of the morning showers.

I woke up every morning, I got in the shower and nothing inspired me, but it has been to buy this JBL Go 3 and everything has suddenly changed. Now, with the battery charged, this speaker makes me happy in the morningI connect it to my mobile, I put on my favorite playlist to wake up and the morning shower becomes one of the best moments of the day. you should try itGetting up every morning with energy is what moves the world.

In the bluetooth speaker landscape, JBL has a few standout devices, but this little ‘demon’ is one of the best buy options I recommend today today, both for its size, power and its price. Although the official price is 39.99 euros, many times we found it on sale in stores like Amazon below 30 euros.

Buy cheap JBL speaker

You can find this speaker in various bright colors, I opted for red, a bright color that would change my face in the morning. It is a device that has a battery with a autonomy of about 5 hours, and I have to say that it fulfills them calmly, yes, do not go overboard with the volume because the higher the volume, the faster the battery will run out. You can leave it charging whenever you want through its USB-C port, with the same cable as your mobile or laptop.

is a device highly resistant to drops and splashesfor your protection IP67 certified. In its body mixed between resistant fabric and rubber we find the USB-C port for chargingtwo buttons on the right side, to activate Bluetooth scanning to add a new device, and on/off, and 3 action buttons at the top: skip songs and pause/play.

If you drop it, don’t worry, it has a rubber coating to avoid greater evils. Due to its size, this speaker it is very portable. Fits in any trouser pocket, laptop bag, backpack, car boot, etc. You can, if you want, buy a travel cover to keep it much more protected. Surprisingly, despite its size, it is a speaker Very powerfulin the style of an Amazon Echo Dot 4.

It is a very light speaker with only 209 grams of weight. Its dimensions are 7.5 x 8.75 x 4.13cm and the output power is 4.2W RMS total, enough for its sound to cover a room of about 20-30 square meters. And something that catches our attention and that other manufacturers do not offer, and that is lifetime support for the device.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!