The Bmw iX Flow: change the color with electronic ink | Video

The prototype, presented at Ces in Las Vegas, wrapped in ePaper sheets. On which the eInk (used for years for eBook readers) allows you to switch, at will, from white to dark gray

Are you still in love with your car but would you like it with a whole new look? There will come a day when with a click you can change the color of the bodywork. Not a science fiction scenario: at the Ces in Las Vegas (January 5-8) we saw the first prototype, created by BMW.

The electronic card On the BMW iX Flow, special version ofelectric flagship, a well-known technology is exploited in a completely new way. The bodywork covered, as it were a huge three-dimensional mosaic, from small sheets of electronic paper (ePaper) with E Ink, the electronic ink that has been making ebook readers like the popular Kindles and Kobo work for years, but also other electronic gadgets.

White to dark gray The Bmw iX Flow can go from white to dark gray, thanks to the properties of the electronic ink, which it lightens or darkens by exploiting microcapsules with pigments that react to an electronic impulse. The guaranteed wow effect. It goes in the direction of an ever greater personalization of the car, which also includes the My Modes, which allow you to change the sound of the electric car with four new sound modes, created in collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer, Academy Award winner for The Lion King.

Wellness in the car We are in an area close to fashion accessories or the “state” on a social network – he says Stella Clark, project manager for BMW -. But the external color varies it also contributes to the well-being in the passenger compartment and the efficiency of an electric vehicle, taking into account how much sunlight a more or less dark shade absorbs or reflects. For now the Bmw iX Flow with E Ink a prototype, but it is possible that one day this technology will arrive in car dealerships (read permitting, because not all states accept a mutant car).

The panoramic display The idea of ​​the Theater Screen: a 31-inch panoramic display, with resolution up to 8 K, which transforms the car into a traveling living room, especially by setting the My Mode Theater, which automatically manages lowering of the screen, lighting and sun blinds. The multimedia part created in collaboration with Amazon and its Fire TV.

The electric super sports car On the other hand, the arrival of the BMW towards the middle of the year is certain iX M60, which combines the electric flagship with the sports driving tradition of the M brand: sophisticated electronics for trim control, 619 hp, 0-100 km / h in 3.8 seconds, maximum speed (self-limited) of 250 km / h, autonomy (Wltp cycle) of 566 kilometers with a 111.5 kWh battery.

