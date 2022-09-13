The Board cools León’s aspirations to have the Faculty of…

The Ministry of Education of the Junta de Castilla y León poured yesterday a new jug of cold water on the expectations of Leon to have a Faculty of Medicine.

As was the case with the directors Francisco Javier Álvarez Guisasola in 2008 and Juan José Mateos in 2010, the Board does not seem particularly willing a decade later to endorse the proposal, now led by Rocío Lucas.

The intention of the rector of the University, Juan Francisco García Marín, supported by the suggestion of the president of the College of Physicians of Castilla y León, José Luis Díaz Villarig, will foreseeably find a negative response when the time comes.

“The implementation of new degrees in the university system of Castilla y León is not something that can be managed unilaterally or by each university independently,” sources from the Ministry of Education explained yesterday to this newspaper.

“Without prejudice to university autonomy, there is joint work within the academic commission of the Council of Universities of Castilla y León that materializes in the map of degrees by which the Ministry of Education and universities study the implementation of new degrees” , pointed out the same sources.

Therefore, the Board considers that only “that should be the forum in which to study these issues”, according to the same sources of the regional executive. It will be in the next plenary session of the Council of Universities when the decision is made.

PROPOSAL

García Marín made public last Friday in the presence of the councilor herself his intention to propose the creation of the Degree in Medicine for León: «Leonese society has been demanding Medicine studies for years since, as we all know, there is currently a demand growing number of doctors. We are willing to support this social demand by requesting and developing the studies of the Degree in Medicine, as long as there is sufficient budget allocation.

Marín recognized in the act of Albéitar that these studies “are considered the most expensive, if you allow me the expression, of the entire spectrum of university degrees and we cannot withdraw funds from other studies for this purpose,” he advanced.

“For this reason, we will request the Degree in Medicine for the University of León, as well as the adequate budget allocation to be able to carry them out.”

INITIAL REACTIONS

The initiative found the strong support of the PSOE and UPL in the political field, of the Leonese Federation of Employers, and of the UGT in the trade union sphere, which signified their strong support for the initiative and indicated their interest in undertaking measures to carry it forward.

Less fervent Citizens and Vox were, at the political level, favorable in any case to the positive initiatives for León but with nuances for this one. From the point of view of the CEL, it would be necessary to qualify how to maintain a new power of these characteristics and CC OO warned that the imminence of the electoral period could condition these determinations.